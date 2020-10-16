Cherokee Distributing Company, a leading beer wholesaler in the state, and the Vol Network, the exclusive producer and marketer of the University of Tennessee athletics program, have worked to serve Tennessee for more than 50 years and have renewed their partnership.
The Sampson family – George W. Sampson founded the distributing company on Jan. 6, 1958 – has a longstanding relationship with The University of Tennessee and the Vol Network. Through the renewed partnership, Cherokee Distributing Company continues its tradition as a proud supporter of the University of Tennessee and exclusive marketing rights holder to University of Tennessee Athletics in the beer and seltzer category. The sponsorship agreement will feature four brands: Coors Light, Dos Equis, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea.
“We believe that no matter where you are in Tennessee, the Vols and the Vol Network should be synonymous with our lineup of beers,” Cherokee Distributing Company General Manager Jeff Knight said. “We’re thrilled to announce the renewal of this partnership. As an in-state, family-owned company, the University of Tennessee, its fans and the Vol Network are close to our hearts, and we’re excited to continue promoting our outstanding beverage brands throughout Big Orange Country.”
Established in 1949, the Vol Network has served as the main communications link between the University of Tennessee and its fans. It oversees the multi-media, marketing and broadcast assets related to University of Tennessee athletics including the statewide 60-plus station Vol Radio Network and interactive social media channels. Cherokee Distributing Company will have enhanced direct access to audiences to promote products in addition to the marketing rights to use the Vol Network’s branding and logo.
“We also welcome the renewed partnership and look forward to promoting Cherokee Distributing Company’s four exclusive brands as proud supporters of the University of Tennessee Volunteers,” Vol Network General Manager Steve Early said. “Now more than ever, we’re looking forward to the return of sports and the fellowship and camaraderie that comes along with being a Vol fan.”
Cherokee Distributing Company will utilize the radio market and merchandising rights across its 61-county footprint in Tennessee to promote Vol Network sponsor brands – Coors Light, Dos Equis, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea.