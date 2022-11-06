Cherokee Distributing presented a $10,000 donation to United Way of Highway 55. From left are Ashley Wright, Michelle Carmack, UW Executive Director Ashley Abraham, Cherokee Distributing General Manager Clint Insell, Tom Fulton, Bobby Nichols, Wayne Bartz and Dave Cooper.
Cherokee Distributing recently presented a $10,000 check donation to United Way of Highway 55. Present was UWHWY55 Director Ashley Abraham, Board Members Michelle Carmack and Ashley Wright. Present from Cherokee Distributing was General Manager Clint Insell.
Abraham stated, “Cherokee Distributing began their partnership with United Way of Hwy 55 in 2021 and donated $10,000 as well. We are extremely grateful for their continued support, and it has allowed us to allocate more to our local partner nonprofits. Behind these organizations are people and animals that are being assisted daily. When we Live United and support these organizations it directly impacts our community by strengthening it. Your neighbor, co-worker, family member, friend, or even yourself may need these local resources at some point. But we could not impact and support as many organizations without business donors like Cherokee.”
Clint Insell, GM at Cherokee Distributing stated “We at Cherokee Distributing Company are proud to be partners with United Way and thankful to Ashley’s leadership and her team for the impact they make in our community. Thank you, United Way, for giving us the resources and information to make informed and meaningful impacts within Coffee, Warren & Moore County.”
United Way of Hwy 55 serves Coffee, Moore, and Warren Co by supporting Education, Basic Essentials, Health, and Financial Stability. UWHWY55 allocates funds every year to local nonprofits through their allocation process, which protects donated dollars. Funds raised here, stay here supporting the community we serve and live in. To learn more on how to get involved contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or email Director@highway55unitedway.org.