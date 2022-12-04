Representatives from the developers of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant brought to the Manchester Planning Commission Monday at the Nov. 21 meeting a site plan for approval for a proposed location.
The developers estimate that 2690 Hillsboro Boulevard location will be complete in June, hopefully before Bonnaroo 2023.
The proposed site is in front of The Home Depot. Ingress and egress will feed onto Roberts Lane and not onto the Hillsboro Highway.
According to developer Jeff Meaney, many of the innovations that have been developed and implemented in other stores like Tullahoma’s Chick-Fil-A will be included in the Manchester location.
The location will be updated to include TORMAX doors instead of a drive through window so that employees can hand deliver to cars farther behind in line. The drive-thru lanes will have canopies for employees to accept payments prior to cars arriving at the window.
The layout will be an updated design from the one in Tullahoma. A playground is planned.
A traffic light was not suggested by the preliminary traffic study performed by the developers. A deceleration lane will be added to the highway to facilitate traffic.
John McCleskey of the New Urban Development Corporation said his firm has worked on 20 of the restaurants in the last four years.
He said estimated construction to begin late-January, early-February. Chairman of the Board Mark Williams said that, while the chairman of the board only offers a tiebreaker vote, he disclosed the John Roberts was a long-time client of his and that he helped with the deal.
The location, 2690 Hillsboro Highway is listed under R-5 Investments, an LLC that owns several different lots near there that have seen interest.