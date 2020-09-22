No charges will be filed against the parents of an elementary school student who brought an unloaded gun to school last week.
The gun was discovered mid-afternoon Friday in the backpack of a Robert E. Lee Elementary School student by another student, who reported the finding to his teacher.
School administration officials immediately notified the Tullahoma Police Department, who removed the firearm from the premises.
According to a statement released from Lee Principal Mary Gilbert to parents, no one was threatened or harmed at any point during the incident.
“We are so proud of the student who reported this situation to an adult,” Gilbert said in her statement. “Please remind your children of the importance of this; whenever they see or hear something that is concerning, they should tell an adult. Again, we want to congratulate the student and staff for their swift response in this situation.”
According to Public Information Officer Winston Brooks, the parents of the child will not see charges brought against them. Instead, the district attorney general’s office will “leave it to the school officials to administer any type of punishment over the incident.”
Brooks also told The News that there did not appear to be any intent to do harm from the child.
School officials would not say what, if any, discipline would be administered to the child, citing federal and state law.
“In accordance with federal and state law, TCS cannot disclose the identity of any student involved in the incident at REL of any other information concerning the student such as grade level, discipline, etc.,” Stephens said in an email to The News Friday afternoon.