Elic Manuel Ramos Smith has been bound over to the grand jury on the charge of first degree murder.
The Tullahoma man was charged with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse after two children were brought into the emergency room, where the two-year-old succumbed to her injuries.
According to the warrant from the Coffee County General Sessions Court, the Tullahoma Police Department, the Tullahoma Police Department responded to a call of a two-year-old child not breathing at a residence in Tullahoma on Friday, June 16. Upon arrival, the child was found unresponsive and recitation efforts were initiated until paramedics arrived.
“First responders administered life-saving measures and the child was transported to the hospital for treatment, where the child was later declared deceased,” Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams said in a statement.
Per the warrant, a second child was at the home and both children were transported to the hospital for medical attention.
“Both children were found to have sustained serious bodily injury at the hands of Elic Manuel Ramos Smith, who was one of the caregivers of the children,” the warrant stated. “The injuries appear to have been inflicted, according to medical experts, within 24 hours of discovery.”
Smith, 21, was arrested and taken to Coffee County Jail where he was charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse. One count of aggravated child abuse was dismissed when he was bound over.
Should Smith be indicted by the Coffee County grand jury on the charge then his case will be set for trial in Circuit Court at which time he could face life in prison if convicted the first-degree murder charge.