In a closed court hearing at the Coffee County Justice Center, a Georgia family was denied having their five children returned to them following a traffic stop and misdemeanor charge one month prior.

The family, Bianca Clayborne and Deonte Williams, were travelling from Georgia to Chicago to attend a funeral in February of this year, when Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officers pulled them over on Exit 114 for having “dark tint and traveling in the left lane while not actively passing.”