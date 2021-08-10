A 10-year-old child was struck by a car on Ovoca Road when she reportedly stepped in front of a teenage driver Monday afternoon.
According to Tullahoma Police Department reports, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Larue Street and Ovoca Road regarding an accident with potential injuries. When they arrived, they spoke with the 16-year-old driver, who said the 10-year-old ran into the roadway in front of the car.
The child was struck by the vehicle, and Emergency Medical Service crews arrived to transport the child to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital with injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.
According to Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, the investigation into the accident is concluded and no charges will be filed against the teenaged driver.
Ovoca Road has had its fair share of pedestrian-vehicle accidents over the last few years. The subject of walkability has been a frequent topic of discussion among school and city leaders. In the last couple years, city officials have taken steps to add more sidewalks along Ovoca Road and Kings Lane, after several accidents involving children hit by cars took place. Students walking to Robert E. Lee Elementary and East Middle schools were struck in two separate accidents in 2019, prompting city leaders to take action to improve the walkability of the area for students of both schools.
As of this month, the city is in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project, according to City Attorney Steve Worsham. He announced at the latest meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen that he was finalizing the acquisitions needed to implement the sidewalk plan the city approved back in December of 2019. At that time, the board OK’d a $112,500 price tag for the first phase of the project, which encompassed the design, easement acquisition and bid phases of the entire project. There were approximately 18 different easements the city needed to obtain for the project.
The city estimated construction costs would be in the $310,000 range, according to a 2019 memo on the subject. That amount will need a separate approval from the city board.