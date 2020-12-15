A local baker spent time letting children and parents decorate their very own Christmas cookies and get a picture with Santa during her own special Christmas event.
Samantha Zimmerman, owner of Sami Kay Cookies, held her inaugural Cookies with Mrs. Claus event at Grace Baptist Church Saturday, Dec. 5.
That morning, from around 9 to 11:30 a.m., a few dozen children and families used their own cookie kits to decorate Christmas cookies to their liking just like a professional baker.
“This was the first year we did Cookies with Mrs. Claus but hope to make it an annual event with multiple dates and seating times to allow all to attend,” she told The News.
Zimmerman said she had more than 75 guests register for the event and a waiting list of 56 for her inaugural Christmas cookie celebration, giving parents and children alike a chance to create their own cookies to leave for Santa on Christmas Eve night.
In addition to those who physically attended the event, Zimmerman said she also had pre-made cookie kits to deliver to those who were interested but concerned about safety due to COVID-19 or were ill the day of the event.
“They didn’t miss out on the fun,” she said of the cookie kit deliveries. Those who couldn’t attend had their kits delivered by one of Zimmerman’s “elves” in order to have their own fun at home.
While the pandemic threw her a “curve ball” for her event, Zimmerman said she was able to make the event happen in a safe and socially distanced environment. A special “cocoa bar” had pre-made bags of hot cocoa fixings, such as marshmallows, chocolate chips and peppermints. There was also a safe photo shoot with Santa himself.
“We made over 100 individual bags of each cocoa fixin’ to allow participants to make their own cocoa without having open food exposed,” she said. “We also really had to think out Santa. How can you tell a kiddo they can’t hug Santa Claus and tell him all the things they hope for?”
Thankfully, Santa understood and stood behind his chair while the children who wanted their photo taken with him were able to lean up and let him know what they would like for Christmas.
“It actually worked out great, with far less crying,” Zimmerman joked.
Where Santa needed some photographic editing, Zimmerman added her photographers, Shannon Smith and Ashley Alexander, were able to work their own magic on their photos.
“Overall, the event was amazing and great for our first one,” Zimmerman said. “Sami Kay Cookies has done several cookie classes this year, but this was by far our biggest. This was a first of many for children events!”
For more information on Zimmerman’s business, visit samikaycookies.com.