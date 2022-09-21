3A - Joyce Prusak headshot.jpg

Joyce Prusak

 Photo provided

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Executive Director Joyce Prusak’s last day at the Manchester center was Friday. She will continue the work but in a greater capacity, helping serve centers across the western region of the United States.

Prusak has accepted a position as a training specialist for the Western Region of the Children’s Advocacy Centers, across 13 states on the west coast.