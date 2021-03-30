American stand-up comedian Henry Cho is making his return to Tullahoma this Friday at 7 p.m. at South Jackson Civic Center.
South Jackson Civic Center Chairman Greg Gressel said Cho’s show was originally scheduled for Jan. 15 but was postponed to April 2 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“Henry normally comes every January but, because of COVID, we decided to postpone the day to April,” Gressel said. “He’s a huge supporter of South Jackson.”
Gressel said the show will be at half capacity, and there will be social distancing in place. He added Cho’s past shows at SJCC have sold out.
“It’s going to be a great family event,” Gressel said. “Henry Cho is definitely a good family guy, and it will be clean family fun.”
Cho is a well-known clean comedian, forgoing profanity and objectionable material in his acts. He has sometimes been referred to as “Mr. Clean.” While Cho is of Korean descent, he was born and raised in Knoxville. His stand-up comedy career began in 1986. He attended University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Cho’s work can be heard throughout the week on XM Radio’s Channel 151, Laugh USA, Sirius Radio’s Blue Collar Radio Channel 103 and Pandora Radio’s PG Comedy Radio Channel. He is also notable for being one of the only Asian acts to appear regularly at the Grand Ole Opry.
Cho has been featured on many television shows including “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.”
He has also appeared in the feature films “Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation” in 1992, “Bandit: Beauty and the Bandit” in 1994, “McHale’s Navy” in 1997, “Say It Isn’t So” in 2001 and “Material Girls” in 2006.
For more information about tickets, call 455-5321, or visit South Jackson’s Facebook Page or www.southjackson.org. Tickets are $25 in advance and $27 at the door.