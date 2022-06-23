A man who allegedly told police he wanted to “save the world” when he was caught breaking into a medical helicopter in Manchester this past week has landed behind bars.
The suspect, Jonathan Leroy Brown, was likely intoxicated, police estimated, when he was caught inside the medevac chopper at its base off of Volunteer Parkway.
“He was being held on the ground by the on-duty helicopter flight crew,” Manchester police revealed upon their arrival at the scene. “The crew revealed they had been in their building and received an electronic notice from the helicopter indicating that it was being tampered with.”
The flight crew told authorities they found the suspect sitting in the cockpit messing with the switches and moving the flight controls when they arrived to check out the cause of the alarm. He was not able to start the aircraft but the crew pointed out he had muddied the inside of the chopper and that they would need to inspect the aircraft to make sure no damage had been done by his trespass.
When asked what he was thinking when he hopped into the helicopter, Brown reportedly told police he had walked over to where the aircraft was docked after work.
“He stated he had walked over from his job at Viam and had wanted to save the world,” the warrant against Brown states, with police noting that he appeared to be intoxicated.
Police also noted that the helipad where the chopper was docked has signs warning against trespassers, making it a place for only authorized persons.