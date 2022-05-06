With the Republican and Democrat primary election concluding last Tuesday, Franklin County is one step closer to having a new mayor.
Chris Guess defeated Dave Van Buskirk in the Republican mayor’s race 1,790-1,547 and will be facing Independents Eddie Clark and Gene F. Snead Jr. in the Aug. 4 general election. Brian Crisp was also on the primary ballot, but he withdrew from the race after the withdrawal deadline, so his name will also appear on the Aug. 4 ballot.
The Republican ballot featured six contested races, and the Democrats had no challenged contests with only 10 candidates listed on the ballot.
Greg King defeated Dean Binkley 1,552-1,289 in the Republican sheriff’s race and will advance to face incumbent Independent Sheriff Tim Fuller and Independent Brian Brewer in the Aug. 4 county general election.
John “Cam” Cameron held a 1,991-890 lead in Franklin County over Andrew S. Cunningham in the Republican primary's District 12 Circuit Court judge-part II race. However, results from Sequatchie, Marion, Grundy, Bledsoe and Rhea counties were not immediately available to determine the outcome.
If Cameron wins, he will have no opposition in the Aug. 4 general election because no Democrats or Independents were on the District 12 Circuit Court judge ballot. The position was held by J. Curtis Smith, who opted not to seek re-election.
William “Billy” Anderson challenged incumbent Republican Adam Casey for the District 2, Seat A county commission position, and Anderson emerged the victor by a 242-234 margin and has garnered the seat outright because no challengers are on the general election ballot.
Republican James Cantrell defeated Reggie Dotson 251-234 in the District 3, Seat A county commissioner primary and will face incumbent Independent Scottie L. Riddle in the Aug. 4 county general election.
The Republican primary featured Tyler Bauer, John W. Skidmore and Ricky Tipps vying for the District 4, Seat A county commissioner seat. Bauer and Skidmore were tied at 205 votes with Tipps recording 156 votes.
The Bauer-Skidmore winner, which was undecided at the time of writing, will go on to face Independent J. M. Hogan McDonald in the Aug. 4 general election.
Although the Democrat ballot had no contested races, involving only 10 candidates on the ballot, the picture will change significantly in the Aug. 4 general election with 20 candidates running as Independents who will be challenging the primary Republican winners and the Democrats who were unchallenged in the primary.
Unchallenged Democrats on the primary ballot receiving complementary votes included:
— Spike Hosch, District 5, Seat B county commissioner.
— Incumbent Barbara Finney, District 6, Seat A county commissioner.
— Johnny R. Hughes, First Road Commissioner, Districts 1 and 5.
— Chuck Tipps, Second Road Commissioner, Districts 2 and 7.
— Bobby R. Clark, Third Road Commissioner, Districts 3 and 4.
— Wade Hill, Fourth Road Commissioner, Districts 6 and 8.
— Bruce McMillan, District 5, Seat A county commissioner.
— Mark A. Vanzant, District 1 constable.
— Sandy K. Gilliam, District 5 constable.
— James Rudy McConnell Sr., District 6 constable.
— Floyd Blackwell, School Board, District 1.
— Ashley Bowers, School Board, District 7.
Republicans on the primary ballot who are uncontested and received complementary votes included:
— Bradley Sherman, Circuit Court judge-part I.
— Justin C. Angel, Circuit Court judge-part III.
— Missy Thomas Willis, chancellor.
— Courtney Lynch, district attorney general.
— Ted Engel, public defender.
— Monica Baxter Jeffers, District 1, Seat A county commissioner.
— Lydia Curtis Johnson, District 1, Seat B county commissioner.
— Carolyn Montoye Wiseman, District 2, Seat B county commissioner.
— Dale Schultz, District 3, Seat B county commissioner.