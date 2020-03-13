Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk Heather Duncan has released a memo to attorneys, bondsmen, probation officers and other parties regarding the rescheduled dates due to the state Supreme Court order. The state Supreme Court ordered the suspension of all in-person judicial matters until the end of the month.
"As most of you have now heard, Chief Justice Bivins has issued an Order suspending most in-person court proceedings between March 13 and March 31," Duncan said. "In an effort to comply with the order and avoid as much confusion as possible, our office has developed the following schedule for re-docking court dates in circuit court. If you feel you have a matter that needs to be addressed, you may contact either the district attorney's office or the circuit court clerk's office with your request."
The court dates for Judge Vanessa Jackson have been changed to the following:
- March 17 arraignments have been rescheduled for April 21
- March 23 divorces have been rescheduled for April 27
- March 25 criminal motions have been rescheduled for April 15
- March 26 child support have been rescheduled for April 30
The court dates for Judge Craig Johnson have been changed to the following:
- March 16 divorces have been rescheduled for April 20
- March 18 criminal motions have be rescheduled for April 8
The court dates for juvenile court have been changed to the following:
- March 17 child support has been rescheduled to May 19
- March 19 has been rescheduled to April 16
- March 26 has been rescheduled to April 23
Duncan said between March 13 and 31, the clerk's office will be open according to the regular work week schedule unless instructed otherwise.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," she said "We are letting you know as soon as we were made aware in order that you can plan accordingly."
Anyone with questions can contact the circuit court clerk's office at 723-5110.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com