The four-night series of meetings for the city’s comprehensive development plan were a success and saw several citizens address their concerns and wishes for the community, city officials said.
Tullahoma Senior Planner Mary Samaniego said the meetings were “very well attended” and that residents who attended “provided a lot of valuable comments.”
City Administrator Jennifer Moody agreed, saying she enjoyed hearing directly from residents and participating in one-on-one discussions at the meetings.
“I have been pleased to see that those who’ve attended have varied in ages and interests, as well as representing all four quadrants of the city,” she told The News. “I believe that the large attendance at these meetings and more than 1,000 residents who have completed the ThinkTullahoma2040 survey demonstrates that there is a lot of interest in planning for the future of our city.”
Each of the meetings have seen residents express their concerns and address how they would like to see their city improve over the next two decades. At the four meetings held at each of the city’s elementary schools, city officials said, some common themes emerged as main concerns for residents.
“There was a lot of concern about lack of sidewalks and overall property maintenance of commercial properties along the main roads,” Samaniego said.
Moody added many residents also pointed out concerns about the overall look or aesthetic in the community. Those suggestions ranged, she said, from better addressing litter and property maintenance violations to improving the signage and streetscapes along the major highway corridors.
“We also heard many voices asking that we address the need for a more diverse mix of housing types, specifically encouraging the development of attractive, affordable rental property that would help workers to transition to the Tullahoma area for work,” Moody said. “There is a sense among employers that we are not as competitive at recruiting for jobs because of this lack of housing options and that there just aren’t enough single-family homes on the market to meet the need.
“Most frequently we have heard from residents that they would like to see the city address the need for both an event venue or large meeting space and to consider creating a large, outdoor public gathering space in the downtown.”
Phil Walker, of the Walker Collaborative, the team tasked with collecting data and presenting a draft plan for the city, said he thought the meetings went “very well.”
“There was a relatively strong turnout at most of them and there seemed to be a good diversity of people,” he said. “Participants were also very engaged and had a lot of thoughtful questions and valuable insights to share.”
One thing Walker said he and his team had not anticipated being brought up was the issue of climate change and planning with climate change in mind. While there was only a “small minority of people” who brought up the issue, they felt “very strongly” about it, Walker said.
“As a result, we will address that topic in our plan recommendations,” he said. “This is the first community that I’ve worked in where the issue of climate change has ever been raised, which is a positive reflection on Tullahoma, in my opinion.”
Overall, city officials and Walker said residents provided a good amount of information for the team to use when crafting the plan.
“The meetings held so far were a starting point, and I believe they gave the consultants a good overview of the community’s interests and priorities for how they would like to see the city develop over the next 5, 10 and 20 years,” Moody said.
“I think the consultants received a lot of good input of the different issues facing our city,” Samaniego added.
Walker told The News the meetings provided his team a “good feel” for the vision Tullahoma residents want for the community, noting the project would still seek public input through a broad range of additional opportunities as the months continued.
Additionally, Walker credited the leadership of the city staff and elected officials with the success of the meetings held so far.
“One reason this project seems to be going so well is because the city has come great elected officials and staff,” he said. “The mayor attended all of our recent meetings, with the exception of the small focus group meetings in which he wanted to avoid influencing the participants’ comments in any way.
“Also, pulling off all of those meetings so successfully required tremendous organizational skills, which the city is fortunate to have in its planning staff. We work in a lot of communities throughout the south, but I don’t recall ever getting this level of support from city staff.”
“I am truly looking forward to the next steps in the planning process where city staff and our residents will have another opportunity to provide input and respond to the consultants’ recommendation,” Moody said. “I hope that the community will stay engaged with the project and continue to push us to deliver a plan that will bring out the best possible future for our city.”
According to Walker, the next public input step in the process will be a five-day charrette planned for November. Until then, Walker, Moody and Samaniego reminded all residents to take the online community survey in order to give their thoughts, concerns and wishes for their community. The survey is available at www.tullahomatn.gov/thinktullahoma2040.