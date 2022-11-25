The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has created a community planned development committee (CPDC) to aid in the adaptation of the 2011 comprehensive plan, which will be composed of seven citizens, overseen by Alderman Kurt Glick as the board liaison.
The 2011 plan, which the city has operated by to designate zoning ordinances and city planning, has been criticized as being a “copy-paste” with “no research done,” as said by Alderman Robin Dunn in the Oct. 17 special called meeting of the board.
Following the board’s decision to end consideration for the 2040 plan, which had been in the development stage for nearly two years, including multiple townhall meetings and opportunities for public input, the 2011 plan was brought back to the table, with the caveat that the demographics and maps would be updated with graphics from the 2040 plan.
“I feel that since we have stopped consideration of the [2040] comprehensive plan, we need a plan to move forward to pass a comprehensive plan, because that is needed for our community,” said Glick, who raised the motion for the committee.
The motion to end consideration of the 2040 plan also came from Glick.
Alderman Daniel Berry raised concerns with aspects of the motion for the planning committee, including the number of citizens and the timeline, which states that the members of the committee will be chosen at the next board meeting.
“I feel like seven people representing 20,000 – I know that we’re doing that, but we’re elected to do that,” he said. “I think that you’re not going to get enough diversity and reflection of the community, especially if we’re picking who those people are.”
Aldermen Jenna Amacher and Bobbie Wilson declared their support for the committee proposal, citing a greater ability and opportunity to hear from citizens.
“For starters, I think that this entire thing is extremely dangerous and redundant in all but some pretty key areas,” said Dunn. “That it would be seven citizens is very alarming, to put it mildly. The people that made up the 2040 plan were vested members of the community who were members of the school board, members of the housing authority, people who were involved with Arnold Engineering Development [Complex, and] members of our codes department. With the 2040 plan, we had individuals who – this is what they do for a living, is to create plans, and they’ve done it over and over again. To put seven people without that experience, I think it’ll be a disaster.”
Alderman Jerry Mathis recommended that the aldermen set aside their thoughts toward the 2040 plan and consider the intention to adapt the 2011 comprehensive plan as a new start for the city.
The board then consulted the city attorney and administrator on the responsibilities and limitations for the citizen committee, as well as recognizing city administrator Mary Samaniego. City attorney Stephen Worsham confirmed that the board has the charter authority to appoint committees, adding that the board should be the ones to set the limitations for the committee as an advisory board.
City administrator Jennifer Moody additionally shared that the committee, as any governmental body created by the board, would be subject to open meeting policies and be required to publish their agendas.
“I am a little unprepared, because I didn’t know this was coming tonight,” said Samaniego. “I am just a little concerned about the authority of the planning commission. I haven’t heard once about the planning commission’s authority. The state statute gives the planning commission certain authorities, one of which is to do the comprehensive plan. I just wanted to put my concerns on record. I don’t think there is any problem with creating a board, but I think it should be done in conjunction with the planning commission.”
Aldermen Glick and Amacher interrupted Samaniego’s comments to the board, reprimanding her for speaking on concerns that were addressed in the printed agenda item. Samaniego was not provided with a copy of the agenda item to review.
Following direction from Mayor Ray Knowis, Glick read the sections of the agenda item that were related to the planning commission.
After administrative details are complete, such as selecting a chairman and establishing a meeting schedule, the first required task will be to assist the planning department in revision of the 2011 comprehensive plan, to make recommendations to the Tullahoma Planning Commission and BoMA to create an amended 2022 comprehensive plan for approval by the BoMA. The CPDC shall submit to the BoMA a schedule for the development of a draft, updated 2025 comprehensive plan. After the plan and schedule is accepted by the BoMA, the core task will begin as soon as possible.
The initial recommendations of the CPDC for changes to the 2022 comprehensive plan will be submitted to both the planning commission and BoMA. The planning commission shall review the recommendations and then provide a report and recommendation to the BoMA.
“The city administrator and I have looked at this briefly, and I also didn’t have a copy so I looked over her shoulder and read this,” said Worsham. “I think the idea is very good. I think having an advisory committee such as this is fine. I do have a little bit of concern about the authority that this committee may have to bring recommendations before the board of mayor and aldermen and whether the board can bypass the planning commission in enacting what this advisory committee would advise us to do.”
Worsham recommended that the board put off decisions about the rules, limitations and guidelines for the committee until they approve whether it would exist.
The board approved the agenda item 6 to 1, with Dunn against.