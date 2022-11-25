1A - Glick.JPG

Alderman Kurt Glick

 Caitlin Able photo

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has created a community planned development committee (CPDC) to aid in the adaptation of the 2011 comprehensive plan, which will be composed of seven citizens, overseen by Alderman Kurt Glick as the board liaison.

The 2011 plan, which the city has operated by to designate zoning ordinances and city planning, has been criticized as being a “copy-paste” with “no research done,” as said by Alderman Robin Dunn in the Oct. 17 special called meeting of the board.