Wes Fanning, front left, joins Gloria Damron, Tracy Matchett, and Jennifer Ray; back left Howard Kirksey and Marlene Sells in the presentation of $2,000 from Citizens Tri-County Bank to Come to the Table.
Come to the Table, a local not-for-profit program, recently received a generous gift of $2,000 from Citizens Tri-County Bank. The program provides a free hot meal every Tuesday night to anyone who comes to Damron’s Restaurant on East Lincoln St. The program is staffed by community volunteers who not only serve the meals but also have time to speak with those who come and give them a friendly smile and encouraging words. Staff from Citizens Tri-County Bank volunteer as well and observe how much their gift is helping. The number served each week varies between 140 and 165.
Volunteers come from other churches and civic organizations and citizens who are concerned about their fellow citizens in Tullahoma. Many of these also make monetary donations to assist in keeping the program going. This program was started three years ago by Gloria Damron and Jennifer Ray who realized there was a need for such a program due to their careers in the business world and teaching career for Jennifer. The individuals who benefit from the program consider Gloria and Jennifer their “hometown heroes”. Every Tuesday night there is a line waiting outside the door with great expectation until the door is opened at 5 p.m. The door is closed as 6 p.m. with the expectation that many will return the next week.