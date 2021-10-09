The parks and recreation and public works departments will receive new fleet vehicles.
At the Sept. 27 Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board approved the purchase of six vehicles and one dump truck to be purchased from Nashville and Murfreesboro dealerships to replace vehicles that have ongoing maintenance issues or are at the end of their usable life.
According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, his department is replacing vehicles that range in age from 2005 to 1996 models, including a 2005 Ford F-350, a 2005 Chevrolet 1500, a 2008 Ford F-250 and a 1996 Dodge Ram Van.
Additionally, Taylor added on two parks and recreation vehicle replacements to his agenda item as a favor to interim Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Kraft, who could not be in attendance at the meeting. Taylor said Kraft asked him to add the parks vehicle replacements to Taylor’s list and knock all the replacements out in one motion, to which Taylor agreed.
The parks and recreation vehicles to be replaced at a 1995 Grounds pickup and a 2005 Chevy Impala Grounds, both of which are also aging out or having maintenance issues.
According to Taylor, both departments found six 2021 Ford trucks from Ford of Murfreesboro and one F-350 Dump Truck from Bob Freeland Ford of Nashville that were eligible to purchase under state contract pricing. Further, Taylor said both dealerships agreed to hold onto the vehicles in question for the city, as there is currently extremely high demand for city fleet vehicles for public works and parks and recreation departments statewide.
The aging vehicles will be added to the surplus list for the city to sell, auction or dispose of accordingly.
Funds were available for the purchases under each department’s respective budget accounts, according to Taylor.
The only question on the item came from Alderman Jenna Amacher, who inquired as to why the city was not opting for a local purchase of the vehicles in question. Taylor responded that he first sought out local dealerships, but they did not have the vehicles in question, prompting him to widen his search.
Had the local dealerships been able to supply the vehicles, Taylor said, the department likely would have purchased them locally. Taylor also credited the Rutherford and Davidson County dealerships for agreeing to hold the vehicles for the city.
The board ultimately approved the purchase unanimously.