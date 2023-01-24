City administrator Jennifer Moody announced her upcoming departure from her position during the Jan. 23 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA).
Moody was appointed to her position in July of 2018, coming to Tullahoma with nearly 10 years of local government experience, three of which came from her previous position as assistant city manager of Murfreesboro.
Newly-appointed Alderman Derick Mann announced her departure in his first report to the board.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to our city administrator,” he said. “She is leaving us to take over as city manager for the city of Belle Meade, where they will benefit greatly from her knowledge and her talents. Mrs. Moody has been a tremendous help to me in these first few weeks. More than that, she has been a great asset to this city.”
Alderman Jerry Mathis echoed these sentiments, expressing his appreciation for the city administrator.
City attorney Stephen Worsham commended Moody for the service she has done for the city, as well as sharing his gratitude for being able to work with her over the years.
“She’s been a pleasure to work with,” he said. “She’s been a great leader, and I do believe, in speaking with her, that she’s going to a better place near her home and her family. Thank you, Jennifer, for all you’ve done for our town.”
Moody tearfully accepted the commendations and thanked the board and her staff for collaborating with her during her time with the city.
“I just wanted to briefly say ‘thank you’ to the community,” she said. “It’s been a pleasure. I will do my best to reach out to everybody and thank you individually for your support. I especially want to say ‘thank you’ to the staff. I’ve had wonderful support.”
Mayor Ray Knowis closed the offering of gratitude and congratulation from the board with his own thanks to Moody.
“I cannot tell you how much you have meant to me as a new mayor,” he said. “I’ve never had much experience being a mayor before. You’ve worked with several. I just want to thank you for the leadership you’ve given the city and me personally. You will be missed.
The Jan. 23 meeting was Moody’s last board meeting, and her last day in her position as city administrator will be Feb. 10. The city is now searching for her replacement.