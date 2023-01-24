2A - Moody.JPG

City administrator Jennifer Moody

 Caitlin Able photo

City administrator Jennifer Moody announced her upcoming departure from her position during the Jan. 23 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA).

Moody was appointed to her position in July of 2018, coming to Tullahoma with nearly 10 years of local government experience, three of which came from her previous position as assistant city manager of Murfreesboro.

