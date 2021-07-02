The city officially adopted its $29 million budget Monday, after approving it on its third and final reading at the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Per statute, budget ordinances require three readings before formal adoption is considered binding, giving city officials, nonprofit organization representatives and residents time to discuss what goes into the budget each year.
This final reading saw the inclusion of the Tullahoma City Schools budget, also required per statute. The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education formally adopted its $35 million budget at its June meeting after formalizing its estimates for state and local funding sources.
The city budget once again keeps the property tax rate steady at $2.4305 per each $100 of assessed value, a three-year constant. Per state law, homeowners in Tennessee are taxed on a quarter of their home’s appraised value. The owner of a $100,000 house in Tullahoma would pay $607.63 in city property taxes annually. The owner of a $200,000 home in Tullahoma would pay $1,215.25 in city property taxes. This rate does not include the county property tax rate, which is set separately by the Coffee County Commission each year.
The issue was not without some debate, however, as representatives from the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce spoke out against a previous proposal to decrease its funding.
At the last reading of the budget, Alderman Jenna Amacher proposed the city decrease the chamber’s budget by 2% and splitting that percentage between the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and South Jackson Civic Center.
Per city code, the chamber receives a maximum of 12% of the city’s hotel/motel tax revenue, which translates to approximately $30,000-$35,000 for the organization each year.
Amacher’s proposed amendment to the budget failed, but chamber members still came to the boardroom Monday night to support its functions and reiterate the many services the chamber brings to the community, which translate to more tax dollars for the city.
Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley spoke first, reminding the board that the chamber is “unified with the goals” the board has set for the city, including welcoming new and returning families and businesses to town and supporting business development and recruitment.
“The chamber serves as both a welcome mat for newcomers and a tourism center for area visitors,” Nunley said, noting that the chamber provides information to an average of 6,000 people seeking information about town each year.
She also noted the chamber’s annual community events that attract more than 16,000 people to the city, including the annual Christmas parade, Women Impacting the Community and Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo.
“Many of the efforts we champion and lead at the chamber have a direct impact on driving the economy of Tullahoma,” Nunley said, including the “Shop Local” initiative, many ribbon cuttings and more.
She concluded by reiterating a request to keep the chamber’s funding at its current level.
Chamber Membership Director Tisha Fritz also spoke at the meeting, reading aloud a letter sent by retired Air Force Col. Beverly Lee, who sits on the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, in support of the chamber, its staff and the programs it offers.
In her letter, which was also provided to the board members prior to the meeting, Lee said Nunley’s cooperation and collaboration with TAEDC helped boost the city’s economy each year, including at the recent 70th anniversary of AEDC.
Lee also said the chamber was “a shining light in our community,” and that she was opposed to reducing its funding.
Following citizen comments, Amacher took time during her alderman report to address her reasoning for her proposed amendment.
Amacher said her proposal was not borne of a distaste for the chamber but rather a desire to assist other organizations.
“We give the single largest contribution to all of the nonprofits to the chamber,” she said. “You guys receive 12% of our hotel/motel tax funds, whereas somebody like South Jackson Civic Center we’re only giving them 6%. What I was thinking is we might could try to even that out a little bit.”
Each percentage reduction only amounted to about $2,000, Amacher noted, so even had the proposal passed, the city would not have slashed the chamber’s budget in half. Additionally, Amacher said, her motion did not pass, so the chamber’s funding was still safe for this fiscal year.
Amacher further stated her thought process was to reduce the percentage number but keep the actual whole dollar amount the same in the future, as hotel/motel tax revenue estimates are “speculation” at the beginning of the fiscal year.
“Our hope is Tullahoma will continue to grow over the next year and bring in more revenue for the city, and more people will come and stay,” she said. “If we can draw more people into Tullahoma, that amount [of hotel/motel tax] will go up, so my hope was, even if we decreased your percentage, your dollars, actually, would end up being the same.
“I don’t want you to think that I was trying to attack the chamber and say that you do any less for the City of Tullahoma, because I do agree that you do a ton for the city, and we want to continue to support you.”
The board ultimately approved the city budget on the third and final reading unanimously.