The city officially adopted its nearly $32 million budget Monday, after approving it on its third and final reading at the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Per statute, budget ordinances require three readings before formal adoption is considered binding, giving city officials, nonprofit organization representatives and residents time to discuss what goes into the budget each year.
This final reading saw the inclusion of the Tullahoma City Schools budget, also required per statute. The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education formally adopted its $39 million budget at its June meeting after formalizing its estimates for state and local funding sources.
During the previous reading of the budget, the board voted 7-0 to amend the budget to include a onetime cost of living adjustment (COLA) bonus of $1,500 for all full-time employees and $750 for all part-time employees holding positions that will or have worked for the city of Tullahoma for at least 12 consecutive months.
The city budget will see a decrease in the property tax rate from $2.4305 per each $100 of assessed value to $1.9532 per $100 of assessed value for all real and personal property for both Franklin County and Coffee County residents of Tullahoma. This new rate is a 19.6% decrease, a reduction of $0.47 cent, to the previous year’s rate. Per state law, homeowners in Tennessee are taxed on 25 percent of their home’s appraised value. The owner of a $100,000 home in Tullahoma, then, would then pay $488.30 in city property taxes. This rate does not include the county tax rate, which is set separately by the Coffee County Commission each year.
After the board unanimously approved the amendment to add the school district’s budget, Alderman Daniel Berry asked City Administrator Jennifer Moody and to the city department heads in attendance asked if they had presented all their requests for the upcoming budget, and there wasn’t anything missing.
When asked, Moody said to her understanding of everything that was requested of her and Finance Director Sue Wilson, they had included those requests in the budget other than a handful of requests relating to capital equipment and vehicles. She added they hold on to those requests and by the end of the year, when the city has garnered some revenue, they start looking at the first budget amendment and see what they can do. When the question was directed to the department heads, they all made the collective motion of no requests being missing.
Berry then made the motion to amend the budget by adding $200,000 to the paving budget from general reserves. Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks seconded the motion.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell asked Wilson, based on her understanding where the expectations of the city’s revenue, would she feel comfortable with the board making the amendment. Wilson said she felt the city’s reserves are efficient for capital projects of this nature so the board can make the amendment. Berry quipped if he can ask for more, which got a laugh from the board.
Alderman Jenna Amacher added she supported the motion as she feels like they have not allocated enough for paving.
“I think sidewalks are great, trees are great, beautification is great but if you’re hitting a pothole and trying to keep a car on the road you can’t really enjoy those things,” she said.
After discussion, the board passed the amendment 6-0, with Knowis being the sole no vote.
The board then approved the city budget on the third and final reading unanimously.