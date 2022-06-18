The playing fields of Tullahoma will be getting ready for action in quicker fashion thanks to an agreement to use the Turf Tank.
Both the City of Tullahoma and Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education recently approved a six-year agreement with Tullahoma Parks and Recreation for a 50/50 cost sharing arrangement to acquire an athletic field “Turf Tank” robotic painting system. According to the memo sent to the city board by Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson, it is estimated that the robot system could save the city $20,805 per year.
The funds will be provided for in the FY 2022 Parks and Maintenance Project budget.
The Turf Tank was first brought up to the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education’s May meeting. According to Business Director Jason Ray, TCS has historically relied on Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department for most of its athletic field marking. He added that due to the frequency and time-consuming nature of this process, along with the relatively small staff and Parks and Rec, the two entities have looked at a joint lease partnership on a Turf Tank field marking robot.
“The Turf Tank is a GPS-driven, app-controlled robot that can paint correct markings on dozens of athletic fields including softball, baseball, soccer and football,” Ray said to the board. “The Turf Tank is designed to save manhours and reduce paint use.”
The offer made to the city and TCS is a five-year lease at a cost of $10,000 annually, with a one-time $1,500 implementation cost for year one. The implementation costs include robot configuration, shipping, training and online resources. If approved by both the city board and school board, both entities will split the cost 50/50. The lease includes warranty parts, customer support and software releases.
The school board unanimously approved the agreement and it was sent to the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman for review at its May 23 meeting.
At the city board meeting, Alderman Daniel Berry elaborated that it normally takes the three or four members of grounds crew almost the entire day to paint the fields while the machine only needs two hours to paint the fields.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody said when talking about maintenance of the fields with the school system, TCS Athletic Director John Olive invited Anderson to a demonstration of the Turf Tank painting the football field. According to Moody, Anderson said the robot was amazing as it used the same paint that is normally used but it does it more efficiently and only needs one person to monitor it.
Anderson said currently it takes four staff a full day to paint the football field. With the Turf Tank, it decreases the manhours from 672 hours in total to 84 hours.
“Just in manhours only, just for the football field we are looking at saving about $9,000 in manhours,” Anderson said.