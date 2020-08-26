A settlement has been reached in the case of a former animal control supervisor after the city allegedly retaliated against her and firing her “because of her disability.”
Teresa Holt, the former head of the animal control division, claimed the city disregarded multiple sexual harassment complaints she filed and retaliated against her for filing those complaints. She also claimed the city fired her for having a panic disorder that was exacerbated by a rat incident in a public works shed and failed to pay her for overtime hours worked.
The lawsuit was settled Aug. 17 and the terms have not been announced.
“All matters between the plaintiff and defendant have been compromised and settled,” the stipulation of voluntary dismissal reads, adding the case has been dismissed with prejudice and that both sides must bear their own legal costs for the year-long suit.
Background
According to the complaint, Holt claimed she worked many overtime hours answering public works calls after hours. Because these calls were answered outside of regular work hours, Holt claimed she was never eligible for overtime pay for these calls. Instead, she only received $30 per month toward her cell phone bill.
Holt also claimed she was subject to sexual harassment from a fellow animal control employee beginning in April or May of 2018. The employee “called and texted Ms. Holt continuously outside of work hours,” including one message where he asked Holt to “come snuggle.”
She reported the “snuggle” message Sept. 28, 2018 and shared that the employee had called her “approximately 84 times while she was off the clock during the month of September” and also said she “looked good in her shirt” three separate times.
Despite reporting in September, Holt claimed the city did not start an investigation into the harassment until Nov. 30.
Holt also claimed that while she was working in an outbuilding located on the grounds of the public works department, she was frightened by a live rat, which caused her to experience a panic attack.
According to the complaint, Holt was attempting to fix a jam in the printer Sept. 20, 2018, when she “reached into the printer and pulled something out, which turned out to be the tail of a live rat.”
“The rat jumped on Ms. Holt and she, understandably, became hysterical,” the complaint stated.
This incident “triggered severe anxiety” in Holt, and she suffered “a full panic attack precipitated by the rat incident,” per the complaint.
Holt then said she informed her supervisor of the incident, telling him she was a “germaphobe” with a panic disorder. She offered to bring in a doctor’s note confirming her panic disorder, per the complaint.
She was then told by her supervisor “the emotional roller coaster has to end,” Holt claimed. She took offense to this statement and contacted the director of public works about it. According to Holt, the director “did not take any action” on the supervisor.
Holt claimed she was also sexually harassed by another public works employee around the same time as the rat incident, per the complaint. This employee allegedly “exposed himself” to Holt while she was on the phone. Per the complaint, she told another employee about this incident soon after it happened. She did not immediately report the incident to her supervisor.
Around Oct. 8, 2018, Holt was made aware of a “workplace harassment” complaint filed against her involving the Sept. 20 rat incident. She denied the allegations in the complaint.
Because she had a workplace complaint against her, Holt was informed by the city Human Resources Director Casta Brice and the Public Works Director Butch Taylor that her sexual harassment complaint would not be investigated until the workplace harassment complaint was resolved.
Holt was informed Oct. 16, 2018, that she would be suspended for five days without pay and would be placed on probation for six months. Holt claimed she was denied a pre-disposition hearing prior to her suspension, in violation of the city’s personnel regulations policy. Without the hearing, she could not present evidence or examine witnesses.
Her suspension took place Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 and Nov. 7 and 8 for “violation of personnel regulations,” the complaint stated.
Holt then claimed the city “retaliated against her” by issuing a formal “performance improvement plan” (PIP) for her Nov. 6. The PIP stated she was to meet with the public works director every two to three weeks to determine her progress. It also stated she had made improvements since Oct. 16, 2018, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, Holt reported the employee who exposed himself to her to her supervisor Nov. 30, 2018. Holt said the reason she did not report the incident earlier was fear of losing her job.
Per the complaint, the city did not place the employee on any type of leave, though it did place Holt on administrative leave with pay Dec. 3, 2018.
While she was on leave, Holt claimed she completed training on “How to Supervise People” but was still brought into a pre-disposition hearing Dec. 18, 2018 in regards to the termination of her employment.
She also claimed the Taylor never met with her regarding her PIP.
On Dec. 20, 2018, Holt met with the city in regards to her first sexual harassment claim against her colleague, as well as her pre-disposition hearing. According to the complaint, the city determined the employee’s text about snuggling “did not rise to the level of harassment.” The city also admitted that while the 84 calls she received in September were “excessive,” it also “did not rise to the level of harassment.”
Holt then sent a detailed complaint to Mayor Lane Curlee Jan 3, 2019, per the complaint. Curlee responded the next day, Jan. 4 that he would forward her complaint to City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
Holt was then fired on Jan. 4, she claimed.
