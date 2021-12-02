Tullahoma city officials have announced the road closures schedule for Friday night's Christmas parade.
The 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas parade will take to the streets starting at 7 p.m., but the sections of Tullahoma's main thoroughfare will be closed starting at 5 p.m., according to city officials.
Overall, the closures will last from 5 to 9 p.m. from Northgate Mall to East Carroll Street/Highway 55 tomorrow, Dec. 3.
The first portion of South Jackson Street that will be closed is the portion from the viaduct to Lauderdale Street to allow for all parade entry floats to line up and for judging to take place by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. Other closures to allow for the parade lineup include Volney, Decherd, Warren and Lauderdale streets.
The rest of the Jackson Street parade route will be closed starting at 6:15 p.m. This closure will include South and North Jackson streets from Lauderdale to Jack Farrar Lane, next to Regions Bank. Cross street closures also include Big Springs Avenue, Wilson Avenue, Grundy Street, Moore Street, Grizzard Street, Hogan Street, Blackwell Street, Catron Street and Ogee Street.
Additionally, motorists should know they will not be able to exit a business onto Jackson Street during this time.
Motorists are reminded to seek alternate routes around town at this time. They can avoid traffic congestion immediately prior to and during the parade hours by taking either Cedar Lane or Washington streets. All motorists are asked to proceed with caution and patience, as well as to be especially aware of the many pedestrians that will be present for the parade viewing.
Those traveling from the north on Highway 41A should use Cedar Lane/Westside Drive (Highway 130) to Carroll Street. Those traveling from south on 41A should use Carroll Street to Westside Drive (Highway 130)/Cedar Lane. From the East on Highway 55, use Carroll Street to Westside Drive (Highway 130)/Cedar Lane. From the West on Highway 55, use Cedar Lane/Westside Drive (Highway 130) to Carroll Street.
To prevent congestion, no vehicles other than parade entries will be allowed onto South Jackson Street at South Jackson Civic Center after 5 p.m. Parade participants meeting a float can park at Old West Middle School and easily walk to the parade lineup.