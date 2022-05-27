The city has applied for a community development block grant to assist in expanding local child care services.
At the May 9 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman, the board approved the city to apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 Child Care Creation Program, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
In April, city officials held a public hearing for citizens to discuss and answer questions about the program and provide information on how child care providers can apply for funding.
According to the resolution, the city is eligible to receive funds under the CDBG COVID-19 Program grant as many Tullahoma companies and industries have indicated they are unable to secure enough workers to adequately operate their businesses, as there is a need for more available childcare in the city as more able body parents return to the workforce.
Per the resolution, if awarded Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis will authorized and directed to receive and administer the grant funds to the local childcare services who were chosen to receive funds, based on upon a grant scoring system. The resolution also stated that the funding amount will not exceed more than $500,000, and it will be funded entirely by the TDECD Grant COVID-19 Program and no matching will be required from the city. Knowis said the city would act as a conduit for the funding of the grant to the recipients.
The grant application was approved by a 5-0 vote. Aldermen Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee recused themselves as Blackwell currently serves as a member of the board of the Tullahoma Day Care Center’s board of directors and McGee is a former member of the board.