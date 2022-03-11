The city of Tullahoma has applied for a HOME Grant, administered by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, in order to hopefully assist eligible homeowners in Tullahoma with repairs that address health, safety, structural or other property maintenance code compliance issues.
According to Jordan Wilkins, Assistant to the City Administrator, the HOME grant application was approved by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month was the third application submitted to the THDA for the HOME Grant program. The city first applied for and received a HOME Grant award in 2016 for $375,000. The city was able to help eight homeowners improve their living conditions with that grant cycle, Wilkins said.
The second time the city applied for the HOME Grant, in 2018, it was awarded $500,000 and was able to help five homeowners with significant improvements to their homes, thus allowing those homeowners to remain in their homes with improved conditions.
Wilkins said the first time the city applied for the grant, there were lower assistance limits for eligible homeowners, meaning the city could only spend so much money on eligible repairs for homeowners. With the lower limits, the city was forced to spend less money on each home repair for the homeowners. The second cycle had higher limits, he said, allowing for “more significant repair of code violation items.”
This cycle, Wilkins said, the city is applying for the full grant amount of $750,000, which will hopefully be able to help homeowners struggling with codes compliance issues that affect their own health or safety to make those necessary repairs and remain in their homes.
According to a memo on the subject, the city will work with the South Central Tennessee Development District in administering the grant, if awarded, as that organization has more staffing and resources available to work with eligible homeowners on their home repairs.
Should the city be awarded the grant, SCTDD will perform “all administrative services” for any related projects at a cost of 6% of the total award.
The grant requires no local match at all, according to the resolution for the application.