City officials recently approved a request to use over $90,000 in funding to repair and pave Westside Drive.
During the May 23 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman, the board approved a request from the city’s Public Works Department to use $94,845 from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Maintenance Contract funds for FY 2021/2022 to repair and pave an additional segment of Highway 130 South/Westside Drive.
According to a memo sent by Director of Public Works Robert Taylor, in the FY 2021, the TDOT Maintenance Contract funds were used to pave a section of state route Highway 130 South. Per the memo, Taylor recommended the board to approve the use of $94,845 of the TDOT Maintenance contract funds for FY 2021/2022 to pave the additional section of Highway 130 South, which will allow the department to pave an additional segment of HWY 130/Westside Drive.
The memo added that funds can only be used on TDOT roads and the vendor, Tinsley Asphalt, was chosen by TDOT based on statewide contract pricing for D-Mix Asphalt. The funds will be reimbursed to the city once the work is complete.
Before the vote, City Administrator Jennifer Moody said this paving project would be extended through the TDOT maintenance contract, since the city was already paving Cedar Lane at the time, and will be able to pave Westside Drive.
By a unanimous vote, the board approved the request 6-0. After the approval, the city announced the paving of Westside Drive would start on Thursday, June 2. The work will take about four days depending on weather conditions. The area on Westside Drive that will be milled and paved is from Park Lane to the city limits.