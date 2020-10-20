After several months’ delay, the Tullahoma Art Center had its appropriation from the city of Tullahoma approved by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The city board approved the appropriation for the art center in a unanimous decision with Alderman Rupa Blackwell abstaining.
The city held back on approving the appropriation for TAC in June after some financial and organizational trouble was discovered at the center.
At that time, the board tabled the appropriation for TAC until such a time that someone from the art center could come to a meeting and present the board with a presentation on how the operations of the center would change for the better moving forward.
At the Oct. 12 meeting of the city board, TAC Board President Joshua Cole presented on the status of the art center and how it has changed its operations since the instability was first reported.
Cole said the TAC membership officially voted in a new slate of board members at its annual membership meeting in September, created new committees to better oversee multiple facets of the center’s operations and organization, created a new “youth council” and began developing collaborations with other local arts organizations.
Some of the new committees include an oversight committee, which will oversee changes in the TAC bylaws and/or charter to prevent misuse by the board; a membership committee, which will increase membership and grow and promote the arts in the community; a fundraising committee, which will be tasked with fundraising all the classes and programs put on by the center; an advisory committee, which will consist of area artists who will help plan events and new exhibits; and an American Watercolor Society committee, which will oversee and carry out the biannual hosting of the American Watercolor Society exhibit at the center.
There is not a set dollar amount of funding the art center receives from the city. Instead, the center receives no more than 6% of the city’s hotel/motel tax collections, which varies in amount from year to year. Last fiscal year, the center was budgeted to receive $16,228 from the hotel/motel tax collections.
Blackwell abstained from the vote, citing her previous service on the art center board.