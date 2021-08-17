Tullahomans looking to have their voices heard on the development of the city’s new comprehensive development plan will be able to for four days next week.
The city has set its calendar of planning meetings for each of the four quadrants of the city and are encouraging citizens to come out to them to let city leaders and the development team know how they would like to see their city grow through the next two decades.
All four meetings will take place in the evenings, from 5—7:30 p.m. at the city’s four elementary schools. The first meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 23, at Robert E. Lee Elementary School, followed by Tuesday, Aug. 24 at East Lincoln Elementary School, then Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School and concluding Thursday, Aug. 26, at Bel-Aire Elementary School.
City leaders are asking as many citizens to come out to the planning meetings as possible in order to ensure a comprehensive list of concerns and ideas are compiled by The Walker Collaborative, the team tasked with creating the new comprehensive development plan.
“Hearing from the public is critical to the success of the Comprehensive Plan,” Community Development Director Winston Brooks said. “It is important to attend to not only provide input but to also learn about the plan and how it will be used in the future.”
The kickoff meeting, held earlier in the summer, was well-attended, with a standing-room-only crowd gathered at Tullahoma High School to learn about the team and provide some initial observations they would like the plan to address.
Citizens do not have to attend any specific meeting, according to Senior Planner Mary Samaniego.
“They public can attend any meeting they are able to,” she told The News.
All four meetings will have the same format, so Samaniego cautioned that attending more than one meeting may be redundant for citizens.
Starting at 5 p.m., participants in the meetings will be able to use color-coded dots to indicate certain information, including where they live, where they work, where they attend school and where they go for fun. That portion of the meeting will conclude at 5:15 p.m., at which time there will be a short presentation that provides a project overview and the initial findings of the Walker Collaborative consulting team.
At 5:45 p.m., the team will begin solicitation of community input. Citizens will be able to share their ideas, concerns, and desires for the community until 6:15 p.m. At that time, an “open house” portion will begin, and citizens will be able to speak with the team members at specific topic-based stations, including Natural & Cultural Resources, Land Use & Development, Mobility and Economic Development & Housing.
If citizens cannot attend any of the meetings, they can also give their opinions and recommendations to the planning team through an online survey that is available. The survey asks citizens to rank certain community priorities by order of importance to them, as well as offer suggestions, concerns and wishes for the community. The survey will be used by the Walker Collaborative and city leaders moving forward in the comprehensive development planning process.
Click here for the survey.
Robert E. Lee Elementary is located at 313 Layne St.
East Lincoln Elementary is located at 700 E. Lincoln St.
Farrar Elementary is located at 215 Westside Drive.
Bel-Aire Elementary is located at 504 Stone Blvd.
More public meetings will be planned as the comprehensive development plan is formulated. The next public meeting after the August town halls is tentatively scheduled for November, according to city officials.