Several Tullahoma boards and commissions have new members after appointments were confirmed by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, Tullahoma Airport Authority and the Duck River Utility Commission all received one new member over the last month.
Former Jack Daniel’s Director of Marketing Operations Steve May was confirmed to the TAEDC board of directors in May; Mike Lee was appointed to the Tullahoma Airport Authority, and Bob van Patton was confirmed to the board of directors for DRUC at the June 14 meeting.
TAEDC Board Chairman Lynn Sebourn welcomed the news of May’s appointment to the board.
“We are happy to have Steve join us as we go about the business of developing the economy of the city and region,” Sebourn said. “Steve has an impressive track record of accomplishments in his professional career, as well as a significant record of volunteerism in local and regional nonprofits and other organizations.”
Sebourn also noted that there were several candidates with proven records of service who sought a seat on the TAEDC board and that May’s selection indicated that the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen were impressed with what he could offer to TAEDC and the city.
“We are pleased that Steve was selected and believe that he will bring much-added value to our board and its mission,” Sebourn said.
May takes over the term of Bryan Gagnier, who resigned from the board. Gagnier’s term expires July 26, 2024.
May thanked the city board for the opportunity to join TAEDC.
“I was both surprised and humbled by their trust and confidence in my ability to contribute in this capacity,” he told The News. “Tullahoma is a great place to live; however, it seems to me that we should be able to use our geographic location, great education system and our workforce to make it even better.
“We have had some good progress in retail lately thanks to the efforts of many people way before my appointment. Hopefully, we can use this momentum to accelerate our efforts to recruit even more retail and new jobs.”
Of Lee’s appointment to the airport authority, Chairman Paul Sirks said he and the board were looking forward to good things from him.
“Mike has been supportive of aviation for some time,” he said. “We’re looking forward to working with him and having him on board.”
Sirks also mentioned another more recent addition to the airport authority.
“Steve Cope, the former mayor of Tullahoma, has been on the board for about three months or so now,” he told The News. “He’s been in public service before.”
Sirks said the board was looking forward to working with Cope as well as Lee, wanting to hear what both men have to bring to the board.
“Both of them have great qualifications and skills that will help the board move forward,” he said. “We’re looking forward to good things from them.” Lee takes over the term of Jim George, who resigned from the airport board in May. His term expires Feb. 27, 2023.
Van Patton takes over for Duane Thorpe, who will retire his seat when his term expires June 30. DRUC terms last for three years.