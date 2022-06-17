Senior Planner Mary Samaniego has been confirmed as the new Planning Director by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman.
In the June 13 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman, City Administrator Jennifer Moody presented the vacant director position to the board and said it was appropriate to look into filling the position now that the city is about to embark upon the implementation stages of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Plan and is looking forward to increasing the city’s capacity to fulfill the visions and goals of the plan.
According to a memo by Moody, a reallocation of duties has occurred as a result of both the creation of the Assistant to the City Administrator position and the vacancy of the Community Development Director position following Winston Brooks accepting the position of Economic Development Director earlier this year. Per the memo, the board is requested to consider retitling the position of Economic Development Director to Planning Director, which will be the primary function of the newly structured position.
“The Planning Director will report to the City Administrator and be responsible for oversight and management of planning, zoning administration, subdivision development and all other land use matters,” Moody said. “The Planning Director will supervise the planning department staff and provide support to the Regional Planning Commission, as well as implementing the city’s comprehensive development plan.”
Moody then recommended the board to confirm the internal promotion of current Senior Planner Mary Samaniego to the position, and thereby create the opportunity to “both leverage her strengths and vision for implementing the long-range plan while also backfilling her vacancy with the recruitment of a planning professional, which will add additional capacity to meet Tullahoma’s increasing volume of site plan submittals, re-zoning requests, subdivision plat reviews, annexation requests and all other planning and land use related matters.”
Moody noted that in accordance with the city’s personnel policies and procedures, the City Administrator may recommend an internal candidate for a promotion when it is in the interest of public service and the employee is eligible “by reason of service and exceptional performance; and that no other employee of the department meets these conditions.”
Samaniego has been serving Tullahoma in her current position since December 2020, where Moody said Samaniego’s knowledge and experience had exceeded all expectations.
“She is exceptionally knowledgeable of not only the regulations, policies and laws related to planning, development and zoning; but also, is well-versed in the principals of economics, which have been extremely insightful to our development community,” Moody said.
She commended Samaniego on her helpful and solution-seeking approaches with citizens, where she found her to be very responsive despite the increasing volume of work that’s submitted to the Community Development Department, and she has been fortunate to work closely with Samaniego on several development and land use issues and is pleased with her leadership during the public engagement and plan development phases of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
“She is a trusted advisor among our internal staff and most frequently, I’ve heard her described as ‘tough, but fair’ in how she maintains that all must equally be held to the same standards,” Moody said. “Ms. Samaniego is precisely the best qualified person to join the city’s leadership team as our next director.”
When opened to discussion, both Aldermen Daniel Berry and Rupa Blackwell praised Samaniego for what she has done in her position and for the department. Blackwell added she appreciates how thorough Samaniego’s explanations are and is excited to see what she does as Planning Director. Mayor Ray Knowis said Samaniego has brought a level of professionalism to the Planning Commission that did not exist previously and for that he was thankful.
The board unanimously approved Samaniego’s confirmation as Planning Director. Samaniego thanked her husband for his support towards her career, to Brooks for showing her the ropes of Tullahoma, as well as Moody and Knowis for their support.
“I appreciate the support from the board and the nice words I heard tonight,” Samaniego said. “It’s an exciting time to be in Tullahoma. It’s going to be a challenge but I am ready for it and I think the citizens are ready for it.”
Samaniego added one of her main goals is to make sure all the citizens understand what is in the comprehensive plan, how it applies them and to their properties. She again thanked the board members for their support.