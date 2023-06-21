Tullahoma city logo

A move that could have led to a complaint being filed against the city’s own attorneys failed by a single vote this past week after Alderman Jenna Amacher maintained the law firm has not been keeping the board apprised of updates in pending lawsuits against the municipality and had canceled their planned briefing at the last moment.

The motion to require one of the law firms working for the city to appear before the city board within 48 hours or face a complaint against them filed to the state Board of Professional Responsibility died by a 3-3 tie – the source of the impasse being Alderman Kurt Glick who abstained from voting on the matter since he has a pending age discrimination suit against the city of Tullahoma. Mayor Ray Knowis, along with Aldermen Daniel Berry and Jerry Mathis, voted against the controversial motion while Amacher and  fellow Aldermen Bobbie Wilson and Derick Mann voted for the motion.

