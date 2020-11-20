The plans to create the Community Council on Diversity and Inclusion were put on hold at the most recent meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen and a new committee has been formed to study the issue further.
At the Nov. 9 city board meeting, the board elected not to approve the bylaws of the newly-proposed council in favor of having more discussion on whether or not the council should be an arm of the city government or formed as a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
The mayor and aldermen then formed a standalone committee, chaired by Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks that will discuss the issue at a special study session to be held in December.
Alderman Daniel Berry spoke out against forming the council as an arm of the city government during the Nov. 9 meeting, saying the city should not be in the position of advocating for certain groups of citizens over others.
“My view is that the role of government, in general, from national to local, is to make sure that the playing field is equal for everybody,” he said. “That’s one of our primary roles. It’s not the role of us to advocate for any specific group of people or persons or individuals.”
He acknowledged that the city does fail at keeping the playing field equal, though it was not an intentional slight against any particular group. Instead, Berry said, it was a “side effect” of the government as a “machine.”
However, he added, just because things are not always fair does not mean the government should be granting preference to any one group or organization.
“Being fair doesn’t mean granting special privileges or access or specifically targeting the needs of a specific group or groups,” he said. “It just means that everyone, regardless of your sex, your race, your age, your disability, your color, your creed, your national origins, your religion or even your genetic information, you have equal access and opportunity.”
Alderman Sernobia McGee supported the passage of the bylaws, saying it would “speak volumes” for the city to be a part of the council, adding that she is a member of the historically disadvantaged community.
Nonprofit vs city council
Because the government should not be in the position to advocate, Berry said the council would better be able to achieve its mission by forming instead as a nonprofit community advocacy organization.
“I believe this council should be formed as a standalone, nonprofit community advocacy group, versus under the umbrella of the city,” he said. “I think that advocacy groups such as this council and others can play a vital role in helping translate the needs of the community, but I feel that the full scope of the council lays outside of our role as a city government.
McGee countered Berry’s claim about government advocacy, saying the board members themselves serve as advocates for the citizens.
“I think we do advocate, to a certain extent,” she said, “because we do advocate for the people in the city. I think this community council will make a diverse group of people feel inclusive to our city that has, in the past, felt like they were never a part of it.”
Berry also said he did not believe the council, as formed under the arm of the city, would address any government-specific issues of equality that many on the council believed it would. Instead, he said the city should put more effort into creating a strategic plan that ensures “fair and equal access for all groups,” “addresses generational poverty in our neighborhoods” and “addresses maintenance of our facilities.”
Alderman Rupa Blackwell, who spearheaded the effort to create the council, disagreed with Berry, saying having the council represent the city as it would be founded, would be “great for our city.”
Berry countered, reiterating his point that government should not advocate for anyone.
“It’s not our role as a body, as a government, to advocate,” he said. “It’s our job to fix the problems.”
Berry acknowledged that the council is “a great arm, and I think a great tool and a great resource,” but questioned what the advantage of having it under the city would be.
“We all know where we all stand on things today, but we don’t know 10 years from now or five years from now what the next body is going to say or promote under this group or any other group that represents the city,” he said. “I mean, you may get a group of racists that go up and say the KKK is disadvantaged.”
Study committee
Berry then motioned to postpone the bylaws indefinitely in order to “allow a discussion on the merits of forming this council as an independent nonprofit community advocacy group versus under the umbrella of the city and discuss ways on how the city board and this group can work together but not under the umbrella of the city.” Separately, Berry recommended forming a committee comprised of board members, city staff and the proposed council “to not only investigate but take action on the issues of equal access and opportunity in the city.”
Berry’s motion superseded the motion to pass the bylaws and passed in a 4-3 vote. Aldermen Blackwell, Robin Dunn and McGee all opposed the motion to postpone; Mayor Ray Knowis and Aldermen Blanks, Berry and Amacher voted to postpone.
Shortly after the meeting concluded, the city announced a committee had been formed to discuss the Community Council on Diversity and Inclusion. The committee, chaired by Blanks, is made up of Aldermen Blackwell and Berry, as well as four members of the community: Lynn Sebourn, Susan Harris, Elmore Torbert, Jr. and Tisha Fritz.
According to the city, the committee will meet at a special study session Wednesday, Dec. 2 to discuss whether or not the council should be an agency of the city or a nonprofit. At the conclusion of the study session, the committee will bring forth a recommendation to the Monday, Dec. 14 city board meeting, according to city officials. This study session will take place inside the board chambers room upstairs at city hall and will be open to the public.
While all members of the public are allowed to attend, public comments will be limited to the subject of the meeting, that being “the merits of the proposed committee being formed as a city agency or as an independent, nonprofit agency.”
Comments made during the meeting must be no more than two minutes per individual, and the total time available for public comment may be limited. Those who would like to send public comment in advance of the meeting can do so either by email to mayor@tullahomatn.gov or in writing to Attn: Diversity Council, City of Tullahoma, P.O. Box 807, Tullahoma, TN 37388. All comments received will be forwarded to the study committee.