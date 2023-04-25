Former Alderman Rupa Blackwell along with several Tullahoma citizens have filed an ethics complaint with the city of Tullahoma, maintaining sitting aldermen have violated ethics of office in their dealings on the city council and that the board of mayor and aldermen as a whole is doing nothing to curtail the concerns.
The letter was served upon Mayor Knowis and Mr. Worsham (Ethics Officer for the Tullahoma City Board). The framers of the letter noted the ethics complaint is one of the first steps in correcting ethics concerns with the board of mayor and aldermen, noting they wish to start a “paper trail” with the complaint.
The following is the complaint, signed by Justin and Rupa Blackwell, Tim and Susan Campbell, Marian Galbraith, Ryan and Shane Woodward.
“It is with a heavy hearts that we file this formal ethics complaint regarding our city’s board. There are, unfortunately, very few rules that guide local elected officials, and we are guessing that it is rare for formal complaints to be filed due to these limited regulations. That being said, members of our city’s board have clearly violated the ethics requirements laid out in our city’s ordinance number 1349.
1. FORMAL COMPLAINT- Violation of Sections 3 & 4- Alderman Kurt Glick has participated in and voted in multiple agenda items that could influence his current lawsuit against the city.
Specifically, his retaliation and attempts to discredit Jennifer Moody and his participation of and voting in anything concerning Casta Brice. The above mentioned citizens and previous or current staff members are key witnesses in a lawsuit that he filed to attempt to receive $500,000 from our City. He has been asked to recuse himself by the mayor but has not. For clarification, voting on issues that denigrate and harass possible witnesses are absolutely violations of this code of ethics, regardless of intent. He is violating not only his oath of office (which will be presented later) but the codes of ethics that this city has adopted.
2. FORMAL COMPLAINT- Section 3, 4- Alderman Jenna Amacher took part in and voted in matters regarding the sale of fireworks around Juneteenth and our ordinance around fireworks as a whole. Alderman Amacher alluded to selling fireworks, but did not disclose that she actually owned a fireworks stand. Subsequently, she voted to expand the number of days that fireworks were sold, ultimately allowing herself to possibly profit further. She violated Sections 3 & 4.
3. FORMAL COMPLAINT- Section 7 & 8- Alderman Glick was proven to have misused city equipment and time during his tenure as department of Parks and Recreation, and we are concerned that this continued upon being elected. Our understanding is that he and Alderman Amacher rented a car after being specifically instructed not to on our city’s credit card and that the balance was never paid back. This is a misuse of city resources and also shows a blatant disregard for the rules and regulations governing elected officials. (We are hoping they will simply pay the city back because we understand that mistakes happen).
4. FORMAL COMPLAINT- Section 7 & 8- It is a misuse of city equipment and services to have Alderman Amacher utilize our city’s insurance company to represent her actions during February at city hall. Taxpayers’ dollars should not be used in personal legal issues. She should hire her own attorney or represent herself.
5. FORMAL COMPLAINT- Section 3- Alderman Wilson has a vested personal interest in the real estate market in Tullahoma. And while this is absolutely helpful to give insight to the board in meetings, Alderman Wilson should have disclosed the personal interest during discussions and voting on the 2040 plan. Also, because Alderman Wilson’s husband was an active member, possibly leader, of the Save Tullahoma, it would have been prudent and appropriate for her to disclose that personal interest and recuse herself from the vote. We hope this was a simple, teaching moment as she was new to the board and may not have learned of this rule. We hope she will do this moving forward.
6. FORMAL COMPLAINT- Section 8- Alderman Amacher has made attempts to secure privileges and exemptions for herself pertaining to the building of her home. Our understanding is that she asked staff members in the planning department to change our zoning ordinances to allow for her “travel trailer” to be considered a domicile and allowable use on the property which she had purchased.
7. FORMAL COMPLAINT- Each member of the city board takes an oath of office where they affirm that they will “faithfully, truly, and impartially perform the duties of said office … without fear, favor or partiality.” This board has not done this. In fact, they regularly attack the character of private citizens and volunteers. Alderman Amacher utilizes her social media account as a weapon for verbal and emotional abuse consistently against anyone who deigns to question the actions of the board. And while that might be a question of her lack of character only, this has spilled into the board room. She and other board members did not behave impartially in the following discussion and votes:
- Tree Board- during their discussion, they brought up personal issues with a member who was up for reappointment and attempted to have that one person removed.
- Every discussion and vote pertaining to either Casta Brice or Jennifer Moody were clearly planned attacks. It has appeared too many community members that this coordinated attack on these women are to retaliate for the investigation into Alderman Glick when he was a staff member.
Again, it pains us to put in a formal complaint, but the continued attacks by the members of this board on citizens in our community (some of us included) who are simply utilizing the tools that the state and local government provide to hold our elected officials accountable has us aghast. Most people will recognize when they do wrong, apologize and rectify their actions. This board refuses to acknowledge it and actively attacks those who point it out. We believe the only way to ensure they are held accountable is by creating a paper trail. This is why we have chosen to file this complaint.”