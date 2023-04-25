Tullahoma city logo

Former Alderman Rupa Blackwell along with several Tullahoma citizens have filed an ethics complaint with the city of Tullahoma, maintaining sitting aldermen have violated ethics of office in their dealings on the city council and that the board of mayor and aldermen as a whole is doing nothing to curtail the concerns.

The letter was served upon Mayor Knowis and Mr. Worsham (Ethics Officer for the Tullahoma City Board). The framers of the letter noted the ethics complaint is one of the first steps in correcting ethics concerns with the board of mayor and aldermen, noting they wish to start a “paper trail” with the complaint.

