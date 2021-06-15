The budget for the coming fiscal year passed its second hurdle Monday night following a vote from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The proposed budget for FY22 includes restored allocations to pre-pandemic levels, increased pay for the lowest-paid city employees and no property tax increase, all of which City Administrator Jennifer Moody explained at the first reading of the budget ordinance last month. Each year the city is required to hold public hearings on the proposed budget to allow for citizen comments or suggestions, as well as to allow discussion from city board members, and pass the budget ordinance three times before adopting the next year’s operating budget.
At Monday night’s meeting, the city board passed the budget unanimously, with some slight changes from the previous reading.
Back in May, at the first reading of the budget, Alderman Daniel Berry proposed increasing the funding for the Tullahoma Sports Council, on which he sits as the aldermanic representative, due to the significant revenue the council brings to the community through its many sports tournaments. The first draft of the city’s budget capped the sports council’s funding at $13,800, a little more than half its requested funding amount of $25,000.
Mayor Ray Knowis proposed at that time if any alderman were to suggest changing the funding amount for any nonprofit organization, they must also find where to move the money from, as the city is required by statute to pass a balanced budget.
At Monday’s meeting, however, it was Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks who recommended fully funding the Sports Council’s request, which was approved by the board.
Several amendments to the budget were made at the Monday meeting, including one from Berry to add the funding requests from CASA Works, HorsePlay Inc., Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation and the Coffee County Imagination Library, totaling approximately $11,000 for the coming fiscal year. The money will be pulled from the city’s reserve funds, per Berry’s amendment.
Blanks’s request to fund the Sports Council will also come from the city’s reserves for next year. He also amended the budget to add another $100,000 to the city’s paving budget for FY22, pulling the money from the line item transfer from the general fund to capital projects, putting the total paving budget at around $350,000 for next fiscal year.
Alderman Jenna Amacher also proposed an amendment to the budget to reduce the funding for the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce from 12% of the city’s hotel/motel tax revenues to 10% and splitting the difference between South Jackson Civic Center and the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, but her amendment failed on a 4-3 vote, with Knowis, Blanks, Alderman Rupa Blackwell and Alderman Robin Dunn opposed.
The third and final reading of the budget ordinance for the City of Tullahoma, which will include the budget from Tullahoma City Schools, will take place in two weeks, at the June 28 meeting of the city board.