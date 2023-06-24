Tullahoma city logo

The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, by a narrow 4-3 vote, rejected advice from its attorney and state officials by going ahead and laying the groundwork to create a board of appeals for the city – something City attorney Stephen Worsham warned is not legal.

Sparking the debate was the simple wording of the new board, whereby city officials would call it the board of appeals instead of the existing board of zoning appeals. Alderman Jenna Amacher, who led the charge of create the new board, maintained the board could hear any appeals case when it comes to issues with the city and would not be limited to just hearing zoning cases.

