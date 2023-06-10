Tullahoma city logo

The city of Tullahoma is looking at a $34 million budget for the coming fiscal year, including no increase in the property tax rate.

In its May 22 meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the first reading of the city budget, which sits at $34,021,877, a 3.5% increase over the current fiscal year budget. Per state law, municipal budget ordinances require passage on three readings. The city board will vote two more times to approve the budget, giving time to make room for any amendments to its appropriations on the second and third readings. Those readings will take place June 12 and June 26. Prior to the first reading of the budget, BoMA held three study sessions to provide an opportunity for the board members, as well as the general public, to gain more familiarity with the budget process and to be able to discuss current departmental programs, accomplishments, upcoming goals and needs with staff and administration.