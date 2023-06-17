Tullahoma city logo

The budget for the coming fiscal year passed its second reading Monday night following a vote from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The proposed FY24 budget includes priorities including Student Resource Officers (SROs) at all schools and to increase paving. The budget also has the current property tax rate of $1.9532 per $100 of assessed value for all real and personal property for both Franklin County and Coffee County residents of Tullahoma. During the second reading of the budget, the list of pending capital projects that are anticipated to continue in FY24 were added to the budget. The capital projects include projects for storm water, parks, streets, airport, sidewalks/greenways as well as the North Jackson streetscape, TUA Signalization, housing rehabilitation and more.