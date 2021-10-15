The city of Tullahoma did not hold its drawing for a certificate of compliance for a new liquor store at its Monday, Oct. 11 meeting as originally planned, leaving the fate of several applicants in the balance yet again.
The city board was poised to hold a drawing of names to determine which of three different applicants for a certificate of compliance for a possible new liquor store in town, but after a fourth potential applicant spoke out during the public comment portion, board members instead called for alternatives. Ultimately, the motion to conduct the drawing died due to a lack of second after Alderman Daniel Berry withdrew his original second.
Over the last month, the subject of a potential new liquor store has put the city board and city staff in between a rock and a hard place. According to City Attorney Steve Worsham, the city is faced with the consequences of a “flawed state law,” as the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) determined the city may only send one certificate of compliance to the ABC for approval.
According to the ABC, the commission will not consider more than one certificate of compliance, even if the city approves all its potential applications. As it stands, the city faces at least three and possibly four applicants for a certificate of compliance. The city is not allowed to approve all four of the applications and send them to the ABC for the state agency to determine which applicant gets the state’s approval; Worsham said if the ABC receives four certificates, it will approve all four certificates, which would put the city in violation of its own ordinance.
In the early 1980s, the city enacted a restriction on the number of liquor stores that can operate in the city limits. The ordinance states there cannot be more than one liquor store per 4,000 residents in the city limits. Prior to the 2020 Census, the maximum number of liquor stores was four. With the latest Census figures putting the Tullahoma population at over 20,000, one more liquor store may open per the ordinance.
At the Monday meeting, board members clashed about how to go about moving forward with the situation, as they had different ideas on how to get the city out of its own mess without potential legal consequences. Alderman Daniel Berry suggested the entire process was “botched” from “the very get go,” with the item placed on the agenda in the first place without any board member knowing how the process worked.
“Had I not made a phone call to the ABC that afternoon, we would have approved three applicants and sent it to the state,” he said.
Making things more complicated is there is a ticking clock for the city board. If the board fails to take any action on the existing applications, all of them will be automatically approved by Nov. 12—a provision in state law states if a board does not approve or deny such applications within 60 days of it first appearing on the agenda, they will be automatically approved. This will, again, put the city in violation of its own ordinance.
Berry said he did not believe the city could deny all of the existing applications in order to reset the clock without the decision being arbitrary, which could open the city to potential lawsuits.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell agreed with Berry that there was “not much forethought” in the way the entire situation was handled but argued that the board needed to be looking to put in better processes and procedures for when the city is again faced with the issue.
“I don’t know how we go back in an appropriate manner,” she said. “I wanted to make sure we had a process in place.”
Alderman Jenna Amacher held a different opinion, saying that the drawing—which she called a lottery—“kind of feels like we’re gambling,” which she noted was one of the reasons an alderman may be removed from office.
She agreed that the process was “botched from the get-go,” but said the solution should be to approve the applications on a first-come, first-served basis, no matter who that may be.
“I don’t care for what reason people didn’t make it to the front of the line,” she said. “I don’t care. I want to know who was there first; who had the information. Sometimes it’s about just knowing the information. That’s the way the world turns. If Mr. Damron was there first, this ought to be his certificate. If Mr. Patel was there first, this ought to be his certificate. Plain and simple.”
She also said the situation could be attributed to a “failure in the city’s leadership,” including City Administrator Jennifer Moody and the entire board.
“I think this is a failure of us all right now, that we have let it get to this point, and I’m not happy with it,” she said.
Alderman Sernobia McGee agreed with Amacher’s approach, saying she did not like the “gambling part” and agreed with the first-come, first served approach but did not know how the board needed to “fix all of this.”
Berry then stated he withdrew his second to the original motion.
Amacher then moved to grant the certificate to whichever applicant filed the paperwork first, which Berry seconded.
Blackwell then stated the issue with Amacher’s motion was the city turned away some applicants on the same day it allowed others to file their paperwork for the certificate of compliance.
“That is not okay,” Blackwell said, adding that the city does not have recorded documentation on which applicant came in at what time and was turned away.
Amacher reiterated her motion was for whoever filed first, not “whoever came up and asked,” and that it was the “way the world turned.” When asked by McGee whether or not people coming to city hall to ask questions intended to file the same day, Amacher said the board could not “guess as to intention.”
Blackwell countered that the board could guess, saying that information was provided to board members about the situation with receipts and was corroborated by city staff. The same day some applications were filed, she said, multiple people had been turned away for different reasons, which prevented those applicants from having their applications reviewed by the board.
“If we are going to say, ‘Let’s give it to the first person,’ we don’t know who that should’ve been,” she said, again calling for the board to put a firm decision process in place.
Mayor Ray Knowis argued that, in an effort to be fair to all applicants and the board, the board should postpone any action until a study session can be held for the board to determine how to move forward.
Amacher’s motion failed in a 3-2 vote, with Knowis, Blackwell and McGee opposed and Berry and Amacher in favor.
The board then voted to rescind the previously approved method of the drawing in order to revisit the issue at the next regular meeting at Worsham’s prompting. Blackwell made the motion, which was seconded by McGee and approved 5-0.
The board also directed staff to set a date for a study session to be held before the next regular meeting and postponed all the certificates of compliance to the next meeting as well. That meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m.