The candidates for Tullahoma Alderman and Mayor made their case on why city residents should make their choice to vote for them. The seven candidates went toe-to-toe at a public forum at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center July 9.
Moderated by Lucky Knott of On Target News, each candidate had the chance to answer questions that would help undecided voters to make an educated choice in their vote for the Aug. 6 election.
Alderman candidates
First up were those vying for alderman seats: Ashli Shockley, Jenna Amacher and incumbent Alderman Robin Dunn. The three are running for two seats up for grabs this year.
When asked what their main reason for running was, Dunn said she wants to continue to focus on improving the infrastructure.
“Our roads need attention and our sidewalks,” she said. “It is becoming more and more apparent every day that our stormwater program needs attention. People need to get to work and to school safely.”
Shockley expressed frustration over national-level issues and said that was a motivating factor to run for alderman. She said she wanted to get more involved in the community and focus on local-level issues that she might be able to influence.
“That was the number one issue,” she said. “I want to show that if you have passion, if you have desire and you have that tenacity to go get what you want then you can do it.”
Amacher said she believes Tullahoma needs more conservative, fiscally sound solutions for the future and to be aware how tax dollars are being spent.
“We need to be very aware of how we’re spending those tax dollars, and our tax rates are already pretty high,” she said. “We need to figure out how to come up with a solution that doesn’t include raising taxes.”
The issues ahead
Knott then asked each candidate about something they would like to accomplish while in office.
Shockley said she would like to bring in jobs that pay livable wages so Tullahoma can bring in affordable housing.
Amacher said they need to make it easier to do business in Tullahoma. She added they need to support developers, streamline the process and make sure the rules are equally afforded and applied to everyone.
Dunn said she would like to hyper-focus on taking both Blue Creek and Rock Creek off of the “at risk” list on the state level while continuing to support local business and working with the economic and planning and codes boards.
When asked what issues the city currently faces and how they might correcting those issues, Dunn said she heard residents talk about infrastructure and focused on the stormwater program.
“We all need to take ownership of it, as it is not just our builders’ responsibility; we all have to do our part, and there’s a lot of ways we can do it,” Dunn said.
Shockley said it was difficult to “set up shop” in town from several local entrepreneurs. She said they can make it easier by simply having a list of all the codes needed to be met made easily available and accessible online with a more organized government website.
Amacher said she believed the answer to solving these issues lies in how they approach to the solution and getting out the “grant mentality” for finance decisions.
“I also do believe its little naïve to believe that we can get that money from somewhere else and that it’s not our money,” said Amacher. “There’s no such thing as government-funded, folks: we are the government. It is our tax dollars no matter if it’s coming from the federal government or it’s coming from here. We’re paying for it.”
Metro government
The final question for the candidates was whether or not the Tullahoma, Manchester and Coffee County governments should combine to become a metropolitan government.
Shockley said she honestly didn’t know about it but would listen what everyone had to say.
“Frankly, I don’t know, but that is something I would have to listen to what the government wants and listen to what our citizens want,” she said. “So I can’t give you a flat out yes or no, but I would do what it took to see if everyone is on the same level or not.”
Amacher said she believed the idea of creating metro government should be a decision for the citizens through a public referendum rather than government officials.
Dunn didn’t see it happening in the near future, as residents in each locality want local control.
“That’s what the people of Tullahoma, Manchester and Coffee County want: we want to be able to have a county representative, a county commissioner and an alderman who we can call or walk down to their house and say ‘Hey this is what we’re concerned about.’ So I don’t anticipate it happening,” said Dunn.
Alderman final statements
Each candidate was given one minute to give a final statement to the audiences, both in person and digitally, as to why they should vote for them.
Amacher went first, citing her patriotism.
“I’m a patriot,” she said. “I’m American first, which means I’ll be Tullahoma first. We’re supposed to be a constitutional republic, so I’m here to uphold your constitutional rights and to make sure your liberties are not infringed upon because, now more than ever, it’s become so easy to do that even at a local level.”
In her closing remarks, Dunn said despite what’s happening in the world, she is happy to be part of the positive response from Tullahoma and Coffee County residents.
“I’m here to represent you, to move us forward to continue positive things that are sure to happen. We are finding ways to be creative,” said Dunn. “We’re doing Zoom meetings because that’s what Tullahoma does: we adapt to things and make things better.”
Shockley finished up by focusing on her strengths.
“My strengths lie in relationship-building, tenacity and adaptability,” said Shockley. “Tullahoma is my home, and I want it to be your home too.”
Mayoral candidates and social media
Later on in the night, the city’s mayoral candidates took the stage. The four currently vying for the mayor’s seat are Daniel Berry, Eugene London Jr. (write-in), Ray Knowis, and Karl Smithson. Long-time incumbent Mayor Lane Curlee is not seeking reelection this year.
The first question centered on social media policies for city officials and employees. Knott hinted that the question stemmed from a stir over some old tweets from Berry, for which he has since apologized.
The candidates made reference to the First Amendment and said it is a person’s right to freedom of speech, though they have to be held accountable for what they put on the internet.
“Being in a government position, I don’t think one of my things as mayor is—I don’t want to come in and say ‘We’re taking your rights away,’” Berry said. “So, it’s your choice, but be ready to be accountable for what you say and be able to have an answer.”
In a similar tone, London said people need to be wise and respectful to one another on social media.
“When I’m around the table with my white in-laws, my black and brown children and grandchildren, and I see things that are on social media that are offensive but I still believe that person has the right to do what that person wants to do, but we have to be wise; we have to respect one another,” said London.
Knowis said everyone is accountable for what they say whether they are saying it directly to someone or on social media, and they will be judged for what they said.
“I never want to look back and say ‘I wish I hadn’t said that,’ but once I press that send button on that email, it’s gone and out there for everyone,” said Knowis. “It’s your right and people will judge you for what you have said.”
Smithson focused more on freedom of religion in the discussion and said he was in favor of bringing back devotion in schools and bible lessons.
What are the people saying?
Even though COVID-19 has made it more challenging for candidates to go door to door, the candidates were asked what their constituents have been expressing concerns about that they would address as mayor.
Knowis said the biggest concern he’s been hearing is Tullahoma not having better jobs for residents and their children and admitted that Tullahoma had for the most part failed to bring in these industry jobs.
“The major thing I will be promising to Tullahoma is that I will work diligently to bring in some of those jobs that we have been missing,” he said.
Smithson said he had been hearing a lot about “needing buses for the children to get to school and people feeling like they’re not being heard.” He said he would create an office advocate position to hear every voice.
London said the codes department and infrastructure were the main concerns he has been hearing from residents and emphasized fixing these areas will help with the retail industry.
“We have got to fix our streets,” he said. “How can we expect our retailers to continue to perform, customers coming in from different cities when our roads are not fixed?”
Berry agreed with the other candidates on their concerns, but added that what he has heard most is residents do not believe they are being heard.
“We don’t need to say ‘We have an issue with planning and codes;’ we need to make you a promise and say ‘We’re going to fix it,’” said Berry.
Berry added that he will have a list of promises on the walls of city hall to remind him what promises to keep.
What would they bring?
The next question asked to the candidates was what business or recreation they would bring to town if they had a magic wand and could make it happen immediately.
Smithson said since he was the candidate for the low-income people he would bring Grameen Banks to Tullahoma to help low-income people get better jobs.
Berry said instead of bringing in new businesses he would focus on existing small businesses.
“I would look at investing in our small businesses; taking some of this money we’re using to lure in some of these businesses and let’s put it back into Tullahoma,” he said.
London talked about bringing in new industries like medical technology and autonomous vehicles, as they would bring Tullahoma to the next stage.
“Those are the two areas that we need to focus in on, is medical and autonomous vehicles from a cyber security standpoint and from a test evaluation,” said London.
Knowis added on that they do need high-tech jobs and said Tullahoma has the workforce to support those industries like pharmaceuticals. He said in order to get those industries to come in, it would take a concerted effort by all economic development committees working together.
“Maybe that’s a weakness we had in the past, but we can get it done because we have resources and the young people that are coming through the school today to supply the workforce,” he said.
Mayor versus city administrator
The final question presented to the mayoral candidates was about the role of the mayor. Since Tullahoma has a city administrator, Knott asked, what is the main function of the mayor?
The candidates unanimously said the role of the mayor is being a leader with a vision to make Tullahoma better.
“As the mayor of Tullahoma, it is a leadership, visionary role with the ability to influence and to guide our city into a direction that we meet ahead,” said London.
Knowis added on that the mayor works in tandem with the city administrator on multiple issues, including the city budget.
“As I see it, the role of the mayor is, as well as the board of mayor and alderman as well, to set the vision for the city,” said Knowis. “The city administrator reports to the board of mayor and alderman, and we have to hold that city administrator accountable to do the job allocating the funds that we budget for to use the resources she has.”
Berry said the mayor’s role is to “inspire, be passionate and be involved with the community.” Should he be elected, he said, he will continue to hold town halls every month to talk to residents, as he has done as alderman. He also said he would want to reach out to other mayors in small cities similar to Tullahoma in order to make Tullahoma the epicenter of change moving forward.
“We’re going to inspire the next generation coming up,” he said. “Some of you sitting out there tonight, we’re going to prepare you so we’re not there for the next 30 years.”
Smithson finished up the panel by saying the mayor serves as a watchdog and can use the bully pulpit to persuade residents on issues like creating a metro government.
Mayoral final statements
In Berry’s final remarks, he said he would be the voice for change in the city government.
“If you’re looking for a little bit of change, for somebody to sit down and listen to you, to find ways to lower your taxes, try to find ways to lower some of these fees, try to find ways to work with you versus against you, somebody who believes in you then I ask you to believe in me and ask to vote for Berry,” he said.
London said he is running because he was asked to run, and he’s blessed and privileged to run so he can hear every voice and bring them to city hall.
“I don’t owe anyone anything; no one owes me anything; I don’t flaunt any special group, so therefore I can be the mayor that’s gonna listen and carry every voice to city hall to make sure it’s equally heard, and that’s why I’m running for mayor and I would appreciate your vote,” said London.
Knowis said his experience in the community makes him the better choice for Tullahoma.
“I’ve been here for 54 years and I want to see this community grow,” he said. “I’ve been a problem solver for all of my life. I can help grow Tullahoma still, so I ask for your vote for mayor.”
Smithson quoted a Bible verse and made reference to how that verse has been a reflection of his life experiences, whether it was not playing in minor league baseball to pitching in the all-star game or getting kicked out of college to teaching classes at the same college.
“So the first should be last and the last should be first, so thank you and I appreciate your vote on August 6,” said Smithson.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.