East Middle School teacher Beth Eavy was presented with an award for her work in educating the students of Tullahoma on the importance of trees and nature preservation. City Forester Lyle Russel presented the plaque on behalf of the city.
Tullahoma has been recognized as a Tree City, USA for the 26th year, and the city has upheld its commitment to supporting and expanding the natural ecosystem by setting aside resources for the planting and protection of trees.
To maintain its Tree City USA status, the city must meet standards that include having an established legal tree governing board, spending at least $2 per capita on the urban forest, and maintaining a tree care ordinance. Tullahoma is one of 44 communities in Tennessee to receive the Tree City USA designation. Twenty-one of those cities, now including Tullahoma, have claimed the designation for 20 years.
The United States has been observing Arbor Day for 151 years, since its inception and creation by former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and Nebraska newspaper editor J. Sterling Morton. The holiday was initially observed in Nebraska, but it became a nationally-recognized holiday within ten years, in 1882.
The Tullahoma Arboretum, which shares its 25 acres with the Sunrise Rotary Disc Golf Course behind East Middle School, received its official state certification from the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council (TUFC) in 2016, then as a Level 1 arboretum. In 2018, the Tullahoma Tree Board received notification that it had received its recertification as a Level 2 arboretum.
In order for an arboretum to be classified as a Level 2, it must contain at least 60 species of trees within its grounds and requires that a pamphlet or map showing the location of the trees must be available for self-guided tours.
A map and labeled pathway were previously set up as a permanent fixture at the arboretum, but it was destroyed by a fire that the Tullahoma Fire Department determined to be an accident. It has since been replaced by a pavilion for the use of visitors, as well as allowing teachers to hold outdoor classes.
East Middle School teacher Beth Eavy was recognized for her efforts in educating students about the importance of nature and preservation, through her classroom and outdoor class teachings.
She was presented with a plaque by City Forester Lyle Russel and Tullahoma Tree Board Chairman Ralph Graham, acknowledging her work.
Additionally, the Tullahoma Utilities Board was acknowledged as a Tree Line USA utility service company, recognizing the efforts the company makes to protect and preserve trees during their service.
To maintain its Tree Line USA status, the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) must also meet several standards: having a comprehensive quality tree care program; annual worker training in best practices; tree planting and public education programs that demonstrate proper tree planting placement and pruning while expanding the tree canopy in the community; and a tree-based energy conservation program.
Both Tree City USA and Tree Line USA award designations to towns and cities across Tennessee each year by the National Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service and the Tennessee Department of Agricultures’ division of forestry. Both programs require that an annual Arbor Day observance be held in the city.
Monty Hawkins serves the Tullahoma community as TUA’s Forester and coordinates tree care across the city.
The Tullahoma East Park Arboretum is located at 908 Country Club Dr, Tullahoma, behind the East Middle School.
Other Level 2 arboreta in Middle Tennessee include Deerwood Park and Natural Area in Brentwood, McMinnville Civic Center and Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. A list of trees recommended for planting in Tullahoma is available online at http://www.tullahomatn.gov/trees.