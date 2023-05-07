Beth Eavy Tree City USA

East Middle School teacher Beth Eavy was presented with an award for her work in educating the students of Tullahoma on the importance of trees and nature preservation. City Forester Lyle Russel presented the plaque on behalf of the city.

Tullahoma has been recognized as a Tree City, USA for the 26th year, and the city has upheld its commitment to supporting and expanding the natural ecosystem by setting aside resources for the planting and protection of trees.

To maintain its Tree City USA status, the city must meet standards that include having an established legal tree governing board, spending at least $2 per capita on the urban forest, and maintaining a tree care ordinance. Tullahoma is one of 44 communities in Tennessee to receive the Tree City USA designation.  Twenty-one of those cities, now including Tullahoma, have claimed the designation for 20 years.

Students of East Middle School came out to hear the history and importance of the East Park Arboretum, as well as the unveiling of the new pavilion.

