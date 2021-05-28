Tullahoma does not yet have a new director of parks and recreation, after a planned vote on the subject was pulled from the agenda.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen were originally set to approve a recommendation for a new parks and recreation director from City Administrator Jennifer Moody but due to a last minute withdrawal from the candidate, the vote never took place.
The candidate who was to be recommended was Dave Anderson, who currently works in East Tennessee as the Recreation Center Director in Gatlinburg. According to his resume, Anderson has nearly 30 years of experience in parks and recreation. He reportedly withdrew his name from consideration due to personal reasons.
Another candidate for the position is current interim Director J.P. Kraft. Kraft has been with the city of Tullahoma for 16 years as assistant director, serving under former director Kurt Glick, who retired at the beginning of the month.
According to Moody, Kraft will continue to serve as the interim director until another recommendation can be made to the board on a permanent decision for the director’s position.