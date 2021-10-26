This Saturday, the public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony of the Naniva and Tennyson Holmes Memorial Courts at Jefferson Street Park.
The basketball courts, which recently underwent renovations thanks to a private funding campaign from Alderman Rupa Blackwell, are being named in honor of the Holmeses, who played a significant impact in the area during their lives.
The courts received their official name designation from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen at an August meeting, but the official dedication ceremony was postponed until the city added its final touches to the courts, including new fencing, striping and blacktop repairs.
The city will officially dedicate the courts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, two hours prior to the second Jefferson Street Park Trunk-Or-Treat planned by Alderman Sernobia McGee. That event will begin at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.