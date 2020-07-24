The inaugural meeting of the city’s new Diversity Council saw scores of residents come together to propose solutions for ongoing diversity issues in the city.
Spearheaded by Alderman Rupa Blackwell, the meeting saw more than 60 people of all ages come together to address certain issues and propose solutions for those issues, including the school system’s curriculum and hiring practices, current city policies and more.
The meeting was hosted at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Rev. Elmore Torbert helped Blackwell encourage people to share their ideas for what they would like to see change in the city as a result of the council’s efforts.
Specifically, Blackwell challenged the group to consider which groups needed to be represented by the council, citing examples such as the black or disabled communities in town.
“We have to hear from each of you,” Torbert told the group.
Slowly, attendees began speaking up on what they would like to see the council address once fully formed.
Susan Carr, a former special education teacher at Tullahoma High School, spoke on behalf of the disability community. She said she would like to see more employment and transportation opportunities for those with disabilities in the community.
Another advocate for the disability community was Amie Newsom. She echoed Carr’s concerns and added her own about how those don’t know what resources are available to them.
She said she would like to see some kind of a “one-stop shop” set up for all those who may need services for disabled family members or friends or even other types of information. She also added that more awareness and outreach was needed for these services.
Longtime resident and educator Jessie Campbell said she was disappointed that she was still fighting for issues she fought for half a century ago. Specifically, she said she would like to see the school system make more of an effort to hire more black educators so that students have exposure to a diverse set of experiences earlier in life.
“We said that 50 years ago, and we’re still saying it,” she said to the group. “I would like to see us take a look at not making excuses and go where minority teachers are trained.”
She then suggested the school system look into students going through teacher training programs as Tennessee State University, MTSU, Fisk University and Alabama A&M University to accomplish that goal.
Campbell also suggested bringing together different generations of Tullahomans so that those in the younger generation can ask questions about what life used to be like in the community.
Campbell’s suggestion was echoed by Tullahoma High School student Alyson Newsom, who said having more black educators in the school system would “help a lot” to create a more diverse culture at THS.
Alyson also said she would like to see more outreach in the schools or to younger residents like those in high school. She said students at THS were aware of minorities and also see how students are defined by a single characteristic.
Several attendees also expressed their desire for the school system to increase and improve upon its current curriculum surrounding black history and Civil Rights leaders.
They said they would like to see black and other minority history taught throughout the entire school year rather than just one month of the year. Further, that minority education needed to be comprehensive and include all facets rather than just bits and pieces of those histories. Additionally, attendees said they would like to see younger children introduced to Civil Rights leaders and their histories at an earlier age, possibly at the middle or even elementary school level.
One attendee spent some time acknowledging just how sheltered she was still as an adult. Jodi McGregor said she had lived in her own “privileged bubble” her entire life and wanted to take steps to better understand the intricacies of the town she’s called home for the last four years.
She shared how shocked she was when a friend mentioned a local park that was known to be a hot spot for drug deals.
“Drug selling in parks doesn’t happen in my part of town,” she said, adding that it helped illustrate how much she still did not understand about others in the community.
“Until everybody understands everybody else, we’re not going to learn anything,” she said.
McGregor also suggested the possibility of starting a youth-specific council in order to get younger residents more engaged, saying children needed to learn the lessons she and other adults were also learning.
J.T. Northcutt, who currently chairs the board of directors of Tullahoma Utilities Authority, said he was glad to see some minority representation on some of the city’s boards and committees, but they needed more diverse representation on them in order to enact more substantial change.
“Until we get more diversity and inclusion on those [boards and committees], there’s nothing we can achieve forward,” he said. “We need to get more diversity and inclusion on those boards that help the city government work.”
Other ideas brought forward by the group included embracing faith diversity and looking into renaming some streets or facilities that were named for Confederate soldiers.
Northcutt added toward the end of the meeting that he hoped this new council would help facilitate real, honest discussions on how to improve the community.
“It’s important that this does not become something that stifles what people really want changed,” he said. “It needs to be something where people have the freedom to express what can really help to make our community better.”
He added that there may be some resistance to the council and its ideas, but it was important to keep moving forward.
According to Blackwell, the next steps for the council include forming a bylaws committee to set up the governing structure for the council. That committee is set to meet in August to work on the bylaws.
Anyone interested in joining the Diversity Council can pick up a citizen interest form at city hall, 210 W. Grundy St., or online. For more information on the council, contact Blackwell via email at aldermanblackwell@tullahomatn.gov.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.