City of Tullahoma Finance staff Teresa Rhoads, Donna Graham, Susan Wilson, Christopher Ratliff and Paige Jackson with Interim City Administrator Kenneth Pearson are pictured receiving the GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has announced that the City of Tullahoma has received GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its FY2023 budget.
The Distinguished Budget Award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as: a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories, and the fourteen mandatory criteria within these categories to receive the award. Tullahoma is one of fifteen cities in Tennessee that received this award.
Finance Director Susan Wilson thanked the Finance staff for their efforts in again securing this national award, particularly Assistant Finance Director Donna Graham and Purchasing Officer Paige Jackson.
"Ms. Graham and Ms. Jackson were primarily responsible for reviewing and coordinating the various departmental portions, tables and graphs to ensure all award requirements were met." noted Ms. Wilson. Each year, after passage of the annual operating budget, Finance staff expand the document to includes descriptions of revenue and expense trends, city and departmental goals and accomplishments, performance measurements, planned and pending capital projects and debt. This document is then posted on the City’s website and submitted for national review and award consideration. Staff has already submitted the FY24 budget to the State of Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, and will post that basic budget as well as the expanded GFOA document when it is completed.