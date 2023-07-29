City award GFOA Budget award

City of Tullahoma Finance staff Teresa Rhoads, Donna Graham, Susan Wilson, Christopher Ratliff and Paige Jackson with Interim City Administrator Kenneth Pearson are pictured receiving the GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

 Photo provided

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has announced that the City of Tullahoma has received GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its FY2023 budget. 

The Distinguished Budget Award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as:  a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated proficient in all four categories, and the fourteen mandatory criteria within these categories to receive the award. Tullahoma is one of fifteen cities in Tennessee that received this award.

