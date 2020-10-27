Tullahoma Police officers, as well as animal control and building inspection personnel, will soon be outfitted with body cameras, thanks to funding from a one-time grant from Gov. Bill Lee’s office.
In June, Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly coordinated to provide local governments with some direct funding designed to offset any financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was based on the city’s population, which netted Tullahoma a total of $457,466 for the grant.
From this total, the city set aside $20,000 to purchase the body-worn cameras for police patrol, animal control and building inspectors. The funding was approved at the Sept. 28 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, body-worn cameras are “quickly becoming standard issued equipment” in law enforcement agencies across the county.
“Specifically in law enforcement, these cameras are beneficial to promote officer safety and prevent crime,” she told The News. “I support the use of any technology that helps us to provide services more effectively, and I believe that the use of body cameras can be a valuable and effective tool to improve transparency, accountability and safety.”
Additionally, Moody said, adding this form of technology is a reflection of the city as a “technology-rich” community.
“We live in one of the most connected, technology-rich communities in Tennessee, and I believe that our community expects that we will use technology in local government to improve our services as well.”
When it comes to matters of public safety, Moody said the cameras are “video documentation tools that improve evidence collection” and have been found to have “significant positive effects on the interactions that occur between patrol officers and the public they serve.”
The use of the cameras also has the stamp of approval from Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams, Moody said.
“Chief Williams has worked in other agencies, prior to coming to Tullahoma, that have used body-worn cameras for many years,” she said. “He’s very familiar with the technology and the importance of having policies in place regarding their use and has developed these for our agency, modeling after the best practices in officer accountability.”
The cameras will be just the latest improvement implemented by Williams, Moody said. Since taking over as the head of the police department, Williams has purchased new equipment, expanded training opportunities and updated policies that “are aligned with national accreditation in law enforcement standards of excellence,” she told The News.
“With each improvement, the Tullahoma Police Department moves closer to achieving its mission of being the best respected law enforcement agency in Tennessee,” she said.
According to Williams, the purchase of the body cameras is still forthcoming.
He told The News the department is still evaluating different camera platforms, and the implementation of the cameras likely would not take place until after the department is moved into its new home.
Other cameras
In addition to the patrol units, two animal control officers and two building inspectors will also be out-fitted with body cameras.
According to Moody, these positions will also benefit from the added security of having body-worn cameras.
“The reason for animal control and building inspectors to have cameras if for the same benefits as law enforcement – employee safety, accountability and video documentation,” she said.
Animal control officers may issue citations and carry actions to the city court, which may need the documentation from the cameras. Building inspectors have a similar situation, Moody said: they may need video proof to address requests for appeal from their decisions or when issuing citations for property maintenance or zoning code violations.