Those looking to adopt a dog from the Tullahoma Animal Shelter will soon have to reach deeper into their pockets to do so.
At the Jan. 24 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board approved a measure to raise some fees in order to better recoup costs associated with caring for the dogs adopted out of the shelter.
Ordinance No. 1571 would repeal and replace in its entirety Title 20, Chapter 10 of the Tullahoma Municipal Code, relating to fees and fines for the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, in order to raise several fees, including the adoption fee.
Per the ordinance, the pick-up fee would increase from $15 per animal to $50; the maintenance of animals fee would increase from $7.50 per animal, per day to $15 per animal per day; the quarantined animal fee would increase from $12.50 per animal per day to $15 per animal per day; and the adoption fee would increase from $10 to $100.
The animal control fine of $25 would remain the same, as would the unvaccinated animal fee of $50.
According to Police Chief Jason Williams, the average cost of care for the dogs in the shelter is $125 per dog. With the current adoption fee set at $10, the shelter cannot adequately make up the cost of medical care for the animals, including the spaying and neutering of the dogs adopted out.
By raising the adoption fee, City Administrator Jennifer Moody said the police department, under which the shelter operates, can more easily recoup those costs.
"Tonight, we're asking if you could look at increasing that adoption fee to $100 so that it is closer to what our actual expenses are," she said at the meeting.
Alderman Jenna Amacher balked at the significant increase--a 900% increase from the current price--requesting the fee not be raised so much.
"We're going from $10 to $100," she said. "I think we need to focus more on volume than we do on dollar signs. I think maybe we could adopt more dogs if we had better business hours at the center."
She proposed that the fee only be raised to $60 rather than $100, citing a number of other shelter and animal societies that only charge between $45 to $85 for adoption costs, including Franklin County, Williamson County, Shelbyville and Bedford County.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell said she understood the shock at the price increase but also felt the price increase could also be in the best interest of the dogs at the shelter.
"We want people to adopt our dogs," she said. "We also want them to be prepared to adopt our dogs. What I have heard from people is that what we'll see is, because it's $10, they will adopt the dog and then they'll see that same dog come back later."
She said the $100 price tag was in line with several animal adoption organizations, including Animal Harbor and Lynchburg Friends of Animals, and would serve as a reminder to those looking for a dog at the shelter to truly invest in the animal.
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks said he did not object to the $100 in principle, but thought the fee should have a gradual increase over time.
"My problem is that big of an increase," he said.
Moody clarified that the fee increase would not take effect until April 1 in order to give the shelter enough time to inform the public of the increased rate, should it be approved.
Amacher said she appreciated the work of the shelter, but said that the city was "not in the dog adoption business."
"I don't want this to be a revenue producing industry for the city of Tullahoma on our dog adoption fees," she said. "If we're making it on $10, why are we going from $10 to $100?"
Moody said the shelter was not "making it" on $10, noting that the shelter may not be able to meet best practices, such as giving all the needed vaccinations or spaying and neutering all the animals before they are adopted due to the high costs.
"The goal of the shelter is that we do reduce the unwanted pet population," Moody said.
Further, Moody said, the shelter has previously relied solely on donations to cover the costs of all vaccinations and neutering/spaying of the dogs, but the amount of donations the shelter receives could be as low as $10,000 for an entire year, which would leave the shelter at a deficit for the number of dogs it takes in and adopts.
"It was not always covering the medical needs of our animals," she said.
Dunn advocated for the increase, saying the city should not rely on donations.
"Having worked in education, we do not want to rely on donations to make this happen," she said.
Amacher's amendment failed 4-2, with only she and Blanks supporting the $60 price. The original motion, which would raise the price to $100, then passed 6-0 on first reading. All ordinances require two readings to take effect. The second reading will take place at the next city board meeting in February.