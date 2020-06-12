A Tullahoma alderman is taking steps to ensure the minority communities in town are advocated for and have representation.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell announced at the June 8 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen that she was putting together a Diversity Council to “be a conduit for our minority communities to have advocacy within our city government and to have a cultural shift in our community.”
“I’m really excited that we’re going to be starting a Diversity Council here in our town,” Blackwell said at the meeting.
She thanked several people, including Mayor Lane Curlee and City Administrator Jennifer Moody for their legal guidance on how to get the council set up, as well as Pastor Elmore Torbert of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Steven Hovater with the church of Christ at Cedar Lane for their assistance in the effort.
Blackwell later told The News she was driven to spearhead this group after seeing the way the recent national protests against police brutality and systemic racism have affected local community leaders.
“In the last city board meeting [Monday, June 1], I made a statement regarding the need for our community and its leaders to listen to the movement that is sweeping our country right now,” she said. “I noted that we all want a Tullahoma where every citizen feels like they belong here.”
Since the June 1 meeting, Blackwell said she’d spoken with many constituents who did not feel welcome in their own community due to racist incidents. Those constituents also felt underrepresented in their government, she added.
“While the issue of systemic racism is being talked about right now because of the events in Minnesota, it is something that I have witnessed in our community for years,” she said. “Since beginning my run for alderman, I have spoken with members of our minority communities regarding representation at the city level and issues that they face because of being underrepresented. And it doesn’t just lie within our government, but rather within our culture itself.”
In order to tackle systemic change, Blackwell said, the community must have more diverse voices at the decision-making tables and more connection between the decision makers and the minority communities.
“As a brown woman who sits on our city board, I feel the need to put my words and thoughts into action, and I think this is one way to affect change,” she said.
Ideally, Blackwell said, the council would be comprised of members of different minority groups, age demographics, differently-abled, veterans, people of different socio-economic backgrounds and more.
The first interest meeting of the Diversity Council is set for 6 p.m., July 7, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 301 S. Washington St., Anyone interested in learning more about the council or wanting to join it is encouraged to show their support.
For more information on the council, contact Blackwell on Facebook @AldermanRupaBlackwell, by email at aldermanblackwell@tullahomatn.gov or by phone at 310-749-4625.
Interested parties can also pick up a Citizen Participation Form at city hall, 201 W. Grundy St., and fill it out. The Diversity Council is not yet listed on the form, but simply write in “Diversity Council” on the form, Blackwell said.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.