The city of Tullahoma was awarded a state grant to assist in cleanup efforts along Rock Creek.
At the Aug. 10 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the city board unanimously accepted the grant contract, which states the city will receive a $1,000 grant award for the cleanup efforts.
Per a memo on the grant from Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick, his department applied for the award to help clean up the Rock Creek shoreline along the Rock Creek Greenway trailhead adjacent to Tullahoma Plaza on West Lincoln Street.
“This award will allow for the purchase of materials and supplies to remove trash and debris from the creek and shoreline in the affected area and for beautification of the park area,” Glick said in the memo.
The grant is on a monthly cost reimbursement schedule and is 100% reimbursable, per the memo.
The funds come from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Tennessee Aquatic Stream Cleanup 2021, the memo states.
According to the project synopsis, the initial shore cleanup is expected to begin this fall. It is expected to be completed by December of this year.
The second phase of the project involves the construction of a pollinator garden, which is expected to be completed by February 2021.
The third and final phase of the project will see new gardens planted as well as a second shoreline cleanup. This second cleanup will “ensure continued removal of invasive plants and accumulated trash,” per the synopsis. Phase three is expected to be completed by May 2021.
The full breakdown of what the funds will be used for includes tools, wood and supplies to create the garden beds, a bee hotel and bat house, pollinator-friendly and rain garden plants, trash collection/bags, wood and supplies to construct a permanent trash collection receptacle in the park, work gloves and personal protective equipment, volunteer promotion/recruitment, T-shirts and/or hats for the volunteers performing the work and educational materials for “youth camps using the area for aquatic habitat study.”
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.