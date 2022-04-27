Editor’s Note: The following is the second of a three part series on a lawsuit filed by the former parks and recreation director against the City of Tullahoma. The first installment was an overview of the lawsuit while today’s installment will detail the city’s response to the allegations set forth in the action. The final part of the series will detail a third-party investigation which was conducted prior to the filing of the lawsuit. The story has been cut into a three-part series due to its length.
Kurt Glick, the former director of the parks and recreation department, has filed a suit against the city for age discrimination, asking $500,000 in damages. Through his lawyer, Glick contends he is due back pay and benefits, compensatory and liquidated damages, attorney’s fees and costs and reinstatement to his former position. Glick is also currently running for a seat on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He filed his qualifying petition earlier this month.
Glick claims in the fall of 2020, a position came open in the parks and recreation department. At that time, then-program manager Lyle Russell selected several candidates for consideration, including a woman, a white male over age 40 and an African American man. Glick claims he was called into a meeting with Human Resources Director Casta Brice, who informed him the white male would not be interviewed for the position. He objected and was subsequently called into a meeting with Brice and City Administrator Jennifer Moody, who Glick claims made several “age-related statements about older men.”
The city vehemently denies Glick’s claims, saying the alleged discrimination was the city resisting cronyism on Glick’s part and that no one forced him to retire.
In its response to Glick’s complaint, the city states the position Glick referenced in his complaint was not an “Athletic Coordinator” but a “Program Coordinator” and that Russell was not the only person in charge of selecting the applicant pool for the position; that it was Russell and Glick who were responsible for that. Further, the city states, the older white male referenced as an applicant was a man Glick “personally knew” as a friend. Upon looking at this resume and application, the city contends, the man did not meet the qualifications listed in the job posting.
The city admits that Glick was called into a meeting with Brice and Moody but denies Moody made any of the “age-related statements about older men.” The city also admits that Glick was placed on administrative leave Nov. 20, but that it was the result of a grievance being filed against him, not because of the Program Coordinator job posting.
“Due to the status of the grievance, the City admits that Ms. Moody did not go into the details of the grievance with [Glick] at the time,” the response reads. However, the city contends, Moody did not tell him not to talk to anyone about the investigation; rather, she “informed [Glick] that while he was on paid, administrative leave, it would be better if he did not speak to other City employees and was not on or at any City facilities for the next few days while interviews were being conducted related to the investigation into the grievance.” The city also admitted that Moody contacted Glick Dec. 2 in order to inform him not to return to work until the investigators completed their report. Those investigators were outside counsel, per the response.
As to Glick’s claims that he was never previously aware of any issues with his job performance, the city contends that is false.
“Upon information and belief, Plaintiff was made aware of the issues related to his job performance before the meeting on December 29, 2020,” the response reads.
The city also denies any characterization that Moody attempted to humiliate or embarrass Glick upon his return to work Jan. 14, 2021. The city denies Glick’s accusation that Moody spoke with his employees first and read the list of charges against him, as well as the allegation that he was told he would be suspended for five days and put on a Performance Improvement Plan and Glick’s characterization that he “was not going to be allowed to make it through the Performance Improvement Plan.” The city further denies that Glick was not allowed to speak on his own behalf of his appeal of the charges against him or that the city “forced” Glick to retire.
Further, the city states, the group of impartial investigators brought in to investigate the grievance filed against Glick in December found him to have a management style that “consisted of cronyism and retaliation against employees who filed grievances or raised concerns regarding [his] performance in his positions with the City.”
The city denies that it discriminated and retaliated against Glick and that any action it took related to his job performance was “done for legitimate, non-discriminatory, non-retaliatory reasons.” Further, the city contends, Glick retired of his own accord and was not terminated “constructively or otherwise.”
“[Glick] chose to retire from his position with the City,” the response reads.
The city asks that the court dismiss the suit with prejudice and assess all attorney’s fees and reasonable costs onto Glick and his legal team.