The Coffee County Humane Society will be receiving $2,500 from the city of Tullahoma for this fiscal year.
The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the appropriation through a resolution at its Monday, Aug. 10 meeting. The city board previously postponed appropriating the funds until a representative from the humane society could give the board members more information on what, specifically the funds would be used for.
Between the previous meeting of the city board and Monday’s meeting, representatives from the humane society reached out to the board members to explain how the organization would utilize the funds, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
According to the funding request sent by CCHS in February, the money given by the city board would be used to “help us spay and neuter stray cats, and owned cats of low income families in the City of Tullahoma.”
CCHS said it has offered a spay/neuter program for approximately 10 years and the outreach to Tullahoma residents specifically was “steadily increasing.”
“In the last year, we spayed or neutered about 125 cats within the city limits,” the letter read. The organization also anticipates that number to continue to rise. CCHS also has “humane traps” and is able to help with strays when they are brought to the organization’s attention.
“If approved for funding, these funds would be used exclusively for spay/neuter services for cats within the city limits of Tullahoma, and targeted to helping low income Tullahoma City residents,” said Hazel Fanin, the co-president of CCHS.
The city board approved the appropriation unanimously.
